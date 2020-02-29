Champagne wins American East indoor title

× Expand Photo provided Meg Champagne celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the American East championship in the 3,000.

BOSTON | Former Seton standout Meg Champagne won her first individual America East Conference Title over the weekend.

The America East Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship was held at the Boston University Track and Tennis Center in Boston. Champagne, a redshirt junior at the University of New Hampshire, won the 3,000 in a new personal best of 9:38.69. Her previous best of 9:44.47 was set on the same track on Dec. 7 at the Sharon Colyar Danville Season Opener.

Champagne took the lead with six laps to go and finished comfortably ahead of the field. The next finisher was Phoebe Koski of UVM in 9:43.98.

UNH finished fourth overall in the team standings.

Champagne has been part of three America East titles in cross country at UNH (2016, 2017, 2019) but this is her fist individual title.

Also competing for UNH was Sophomore Andrew LePage, a former standout at Saranac who competed in the Men’s 3,000 with a time of 9:01.58.