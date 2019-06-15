CHAMPIONS!

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Ticonderoga Sentinels celebrate winning the NYSPHSAA Class C baseball state championship June 15.

VESTAL | For Carson Reeves, a day where you got to make the saving catch in the last out of a no-hitter while offensively driving in two runs — on your birthday, no less ­— would be a thrill for a young baseball player.

For Reeves and his Ticonderoga varsity baseball teammates, it was so much more.

It was a championship.

Reeves’ catch did preserve a no-hitter for Michael DuShane and Bryce Gautreau, but also happened to do it on the biggest stage in high school baseball — the Class C state championship game at Binghamton University.

A year after falling in the final high school sporting event of the school year, the Ticonderoga Sentinels scored a 7-3 win over Cooperstown June 15, securing the first state title in school history.

“After missing a ball yesterday in the outfield I was trying to stay back today and the ball started to fall really quick,” said Reeves. “I had to go down for it and was able to make a good catch. I thought the ball was falling and I was not going to make the catch. Then, when I heard the ball hit my glove and I knew it was in there, it all hit me at that moment — we were state champs — it was the best feeling ever after going down last year to Avon — I love it.”

“Three years ago, Carson was not playing baseball,” said Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett. “He didn’t play a lot last year but he had a role and he executed his role. This year he worked on his game and he has been huge all season.”

NO-HITTER FOR TITLE

The catch preserved a no-hitter for the duo of starter DuShane and reliever Gautreau, as the latter pitched the sixth inning before turning the ball back over to DuShane in the seventh.

“For them to be able to do that together was amazing,” said Russ Gallo, who earned the win on the mound in the state semifinal. “I don’t know how many times a state championship game has had a no-hitter, but those two were definitely deserving.”

“No,” DuShane said when asked if he ever dreamed about throwing a no-hitter in a state title game. “We have been together since little league and just to have this moment right now is unbelievable. I have been waiting for this my whole life.”

DuShane said he felt the break between the sixth and seventh was a good thing for him.

“I felt confident in myself going back onto the mound,” DuShane said. “I think the breather was good for me. I’m just glad I was able to shut it down and have the no-hitter on top of that. It’s the first title we ever had in our school history and it is unbelievable.”

“He needed a little breather and I think it was a smart move,” said assistant coach Rick McClintock.

Gautreau came on with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the sixth, as was able to get three pop-outs to get the Sentinels into the seventh with a four run lead.

“I just wanted to throw strikes,” Gautreau said. “Last year I wanted that opportunity but I didn’t quite get it so this season I wanted to come back and throw strikes and help get my team out of a jam. I knew my team was there to back me up, they have always been there.”

“I thought it was going to be more of a slugfest with them hitting the ball well, but Mike and Bryce were outstanding all day,” Dorsett said. “I told them before the game they did not have to win it by themselves, to go out there and rely on each other and that is what they did. Neither of them has pitched a full game since before Memorial Day weekend.”

Dorsett also gave credit to Gautreau for embracing his role.

“I told him it was a save,” he said. “He will not get a save in the book, but it’s a save. Those were three big outs especially when they have the last at-bat. It was a huge moment.

“The fact that I was able to go out and take him out and put Mike back in and he just said yes coach and handed me the ball says a lot about him,” Dorsett added on Gautreau. “We knew how Mike had handled the bottom of their order and wanted to go back to him.”

STARTING WITH A BANG

The Sentinel bats started the game strong, with Gallo drawing a walk before Nick Robarge-Greene took a 2-2 pitch and drove it over the left-center field fence for a two-run homer.

“I was looking for a fastball outside and looking to go to right center with it, like coach teaches us all the time,” Robarge-Greene said. “It was right down the middle and I put a swing on it. I knew it right away when it hit the bat.”

“He is a powerhouse,” Dorsett said. “He has hit homeruns and doubles all year. He had been in a little of a dry spell and I could see in batting practice he was starting to bring it back. He was squaring them up in the cage, and that ball today was out as soon as he hit it.”

Cooperstown responded with a run in the bottom of the inning, and the score remained 2-1 until the top of the third, when DuShane scored Robarge-Greene (double) on an RBI single for a 3-1 Ticonderoga lead.

In the fourth, the Sentinels extended their lead as Conall Tierney walked and Monty Benedict hit a double to put runners on second and third. Reeves then hit the first of hit two sacrifice flies, scoring Tierney, while Jack Grinnell added an RBI single (scoring Benedict) and Gallo and RBI double (Grinnell).

“I knew there were runners on base and I just needed to hit the ball,” said Gallo. “I was able to get a hold of one.”

Reeves’ other sacrifice in the fifth scored Terrance Benedict after one of his two singles in the game.

“They were not the best hits but they were able to score runs,” said Reeves. “Those were two runs we needed and they were big.”

“Offensively I thought we would be okay today,” said Dorsett. “I was nervous when I saw they took the risk of not throwing their top starter past the pitch limit yesterday, which was smart on their part. The kids did a great job at the plate.”

GRINNELL’S GUN

For Cooperstown, the third and fourth innings ended in a very familiar way for other teams at the state tournament, with Sentinel catcher Grinnell throwing out would-be stolen base attempts at second.

“Whenever they get on, I tell them not to worry and I will keep my eye on the baserunners,” Grinnell said. “They trust me with it. We knew the first kid was going to steal right away. Mike gave me a good pitch and I was able to gun him. The next one just followed suit.”

In the past two state championship weekends, Grinnell threw out 9-of-10 runners trying to steal.

— See more in upcoming reports online and in the next Sun Community News.