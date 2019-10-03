Chazy continues surge with win over Griffins

× Expand Keith Lobdell Olivia McLennan had a goal and assist in Chazy's 3-0 win over BVCS Oct. 2.

CHAZY | After a 4-1 loss to the Boquet Valley Griffins earlier this year, things were looking bleak for the Chazy girls soccer team.

However, after changing some things up, coach Sam Signor and the Eagles have won five of their last six contests, including a 3-0 win over the same Griffin squad Oct. 2, in a game that featured who may be the top two seeds in the upcoming Class D tournament after the Eagles scored a 4-1 win over D-III leader Keene Sept. 28.

Olivia McLennan scored in the 24th minute to give the Eagles a lead over the Griffins on a Celine Juneau assist, while Juneau connected on a penalty kick in the 20th and Ava McAuliffe capped scoring on a McLennan assist in the 46th.

Olivia Rotella finished with a clean sheet, turning away all 11 shots on goal as BVCS held an 11-6 shot advantage.

Abby Monty made three saves for the Griffins.

Cougars defeat Indians

Ellie Prairie’s goal in the 28th minute stood up for the rest of the game as Northeastern Clinton scored a 2-1 win over Peru Oct. 2.

Prairie scored on a Leah Coloumbe assist, while Marlie Sample opened scoring on an assist from Emma Fredette in the 17th minute. Peru’s Emily Beattie scored in the 22nd minute.

Abby Racine made five saves for the Cougars, while Bri Brousseau had eight for the Indians.

Panthers fall to Railroaders

Sierra Harris scored for Crown Point in their Oct. 2 game against Whitehall, but it was the Railroaders who were able to come away with a 4-1 overtime win, scoring three times in the extra 20 minutes of play.

Eleanor Harmon made eight saves for the Panthers.