Chazy scores win over Keene

× Expand Keith Lobdell Ava McAuliffe scored twice in the first 1:43 of Chazy's 4-1 win over Keene Sept, 28.

CHAZY Ava McAuliffe had more goals than minutes played at the start of the Chazy girls varsity soccer team’s Sept, 28 game against Keene, scoring 19 seconds and 1:43 in as the Division II Eagles scored a 4-1 win over the Division III Beavers.

Emma Smith and Celine Juneau assisted on the McAuliffe goals, while Juneau then scored goals in the 45th and 75th minutes on assists from McAuliffe and Smith. Olivia Rotella made one save in the win.

Alyssa Summo scored on an Emily Whitney assist, as Sophia Johnson made eight saves for Keene, who dropped their second straight after losing a 2-1 overtime affair to Division III rival Johnsburgh-Minerva the day prior when Hannah McNally scored in the 100th and final minute of play to pull ahead of previously unbeaten Keene with 56 seconds left.

Jennie Allen also scored for the Jaguar-Shamrocks, while Charlize Bernard made 12 saves in the win.

Whitney scored the lone goal for the Beavers on a Haylie Buysse assist in the sixth minute of play, while Johnson made five saves.

Cougars win battle of the North

Marlie Sample opened the game with assists to Bryn Sample and Amanda Cayea before scoring herself as Northeastern Clinton earned a 4-0 in over Northern Adirondack Sept. 28.

Kya McComb also scored and assisted for the Cougars, while Emma Fredette added an assist and Abby Racine made four saves.

Aiden Lambert made six saves for the Bobcats.

NAC edges Ti

Kenna LaBarge scored the eventual game-winner in the 65th minute as Northern Adirondack recorded a 3-2 win over Ticonderoga Sept. 27.

Madi Seguin had a goal and assist in the win, while Delany Wood also scored and Aiden Lambert made six saves in net.

The Sentinels had their strongest offensive outing of the season as Jade Charboneau scored and assisted on a Laura Zelinski goal.

Kennedy Davis had another big night in net, making 20 saves for the Sentinels.

Griffins shutout Bombers

Abbey Schwoebel scored twice over a 30 second span in the 68th minute as Boquet Valley registered a 3-0 win over Lake Placid Sept. 27.

Skylar Bisselle assisted on the first Schwoebel goal before scoring on an Ella Behm assist, while Analise Burdo also tallied a helper and Abby Monty made three saves to preserve the shutout.

Lea O’Brien made nine saves for the Blue Bombers.

Vikings outscore Knights

Mikenna Valentine, Reagan Garrison and Lilly Huchro helped to lead the Moriah offensive attack in a 6-1 win over Seton Catholic Sept. 27.

Valentine, the fifth leading goal scorer in New York State, added to her total with three marks, while Garrison added a goal with two assists and Huchro scored twice and added an assist.

Paige Towns and Alethea Goralczyk also had assists in the win, while Samantha Hayes made five saves.

For Seton, Kennedy Spriggs made 17 saves, while the Knights goal was credited as an own goal against the Moriah defense.

Warriors shutout Orange

Jenna Ford added to her state-leading goal total with six markers, giving her 30 on the season in an 8-1 win for the Warriors over Indian Lake/Long Lake Sept. 27.

Desiree Cassavaugh had a big night with four assists, while Samantha Harrison had a goal and assist, Kristina Oliver had a goal and Cleo Lobdell an assist, while Abigail Bruno made four saves to preserve the shutout.

Eagles win rematch

Beekmantown leveled the season series with Saranac with a 2-1 win Sept. 27 as Alexis Provost scored the game-winner in the 47th minute of play.

Danielle Dyke scored the opening goal for Beekmantown on an Avery Durgan assist, while Bailey Carter made 12 saves in net for the Eagles.

Kayla Myers scored the lone goal for the Chiefs while Payton Couture made 3 saves.

Indians, Red Storm go to draw

Mecalyn Sousa made 14 saves for Saranac Lake, while Bri Brousseau made six for Peru as the Indians and Red Storm played to a scoreless tie Sept. 27.