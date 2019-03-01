Cheerleaders set for state championships

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Northern Adirondack (top), Plattsburgh High (bottom left) and Moriah (bottom right) will compete Saturday at the NYSPHSAA competitive cheer championships at RIT.

ROCHESTER | Cheerleading teams from Plattsburgh High, Moriah and Northern Adirondack will be in Rochester this weekend as they compete in the NYSPHSAA competitive cheering championships Saturday at Gordon Field House on the campus of the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Plattsburgh High will represent Section VII as the Division II large school champions, while Moriah will go as the Division II small school representative and Northern Adirondack as the co-ed and overall sectional champion.

The preliminary rounds begin at 8:40 a.m. with Plattsburgh High performing at 8:40 a.m., followed by Moriah at 10:12 a.m.

Northern Adirondack will be the last team to perform in the preliminary round at 1:20 p.m.

Following the preliminary round, the top five teams in each division will compete for the championship starting at 2 p.m., with awards at 4 p.m.

Northern Adirondack reclaimed the CVAC overall championship at the sectional meet Feb. 9.

“We are looking forward to go back to states and compete with the other teams and get our name out there more,” Bailey LaBarge said.

“It is a relief to know our hard work paid off and we are going to keep going into states,” Monica-Lynn Charland added.

Plattsburgh High beat out Peru and Beekmantown for the top spot in the large school division.

“I am still shocked we are going to states. I have no words,” Shyanna Bushey said.

“It’s amazing to know we are going to states,” Sarah Davidson added.

In the Division II small school competition, it was a successful return to competitive cheer for the Vikings.

“We did not think we were capable of this,” Megan Maye said. “It feels so cool that we get to go to states.”

“We are so excited for this,” Emily Gangi added.