Chiefs, Bobcats use streaks to win on mat

× Expand Keith Lobdell Tim Gadway scored the first of six straight wins for the Saranac grapplers in their win over Peru Wednesday.

PERU | A six match win streak for the Saranac varsity wrestling team starting at 195 lbs. and continuing through 120 lbs. led the Chiefs to a 39-21 win over Peru Wednesday.

Trailing 18-12 through five matches, Tim Gadway started the Chief run with a 10-3 decision at 195, followed by Emily Lugo’s 6-5 overtime win over Parker Liberty at 220 to level the match scored at 18-18.

Kaiden Kriplin then gave the Chiefs their first lead at 285 with an 8-7 decision over Tyler Ormsby, while Ryan Devins scored a first period fall at 99, Alex Clancy an 8-2 win at 106 and Collin Clancy an 8-2 decision at 120, clinching the team score for the Chiefs.

Robert Foley (152-pin), Bryce Smith (170-fall), Hunter Devins (132-decision) and Alex Christman (138-decision) also scored wins for the Chiefs.

Alijah Seymour opened the match with a first period fall at 145, while Zach Swyers earned a first period fall at 160 and Jack Hayes a first period fall at 195. Brayden Bushey broke the Saranac win streak with a 6-1 decision win at 126, while the 113 weight class was a double forfeit.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Trey McGee’s pin for Northern Adirondack started a four-match pin streak for the Bobcats in their win over AuSable Valley Wednesday.

Pin streak leads Bobcats to win

A four-pin streak sparked the Northern Adirondack varsity wrestling team to a 57-15 win over AuSable Valley Wednesday.

The pinning streak started at 182, where Trey McGee scored a fall at 1:23, followed by pins by Tyler Trombley at 195 (1:25), Wyatt Warren at 220 (0:51) and Parker Manor at 99 (0:50).

Brandon Manor also had a pin at 145, as did David Griffin at 160 (0:44) and Dolan Gilmore to close out the match for the Bobcats. Clayton Trombley and Taylor Mick were awarded forfeits.

For the Patriots, Landen Snyder opened the match with an 11-7 decision at 132, while Mason Dubay earned a 7-2 decision at 152 and Kaleb Walton a 12-5 decision at 170.

Brady Latrell was awarded a forfeit at 120, while 106 was a double forfeit,