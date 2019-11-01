Chiefs claim B boys title

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Saranac Chiefs won the Section VII/Class B title with a 1-0 victory over Plattsburgh High Nov. 1.

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac Chiefs used a timely goal and strong defense to earn a 1-0 win over Plattsburgh High Nov. 1, winning the Section VII/Class B boys soccer title.

“My defensive unit has been solid all season,” said coach Calvin Hamel on the shutout performance. “I moved Hamel back again with about 17 minutes just to give us a little more presence in the back. I was impressed with the way Brendan (Ashley) played and his positioning, and my defense is young but solid.”

“We knew they had some great offensive threats but we were confident in our ability and we showed up,” said defender Ian Zurlo.

“Our defense is amazing,” said Nik Hamel. “We feel confident up top that no one is going to get by them.”

Brendan Ashley made nine saves in the shutout win for the Chiefs.

“His confidence is really what leads us and we play with his attitude,” said Zurlo of Ashley.

“I could not ask for a better defense, they are amazing,” replied the keeper.

Alex Tuller made two saves for the Hornets, as the Plattsburgh defense allowed only five shots to the Chiefs,

The breakthrough offensively came in the 63rd minute for the Chiefs, as Nik Hamel was able to control the ball and dribble down the left sideline for Saranac before launching a cross into the box, where Zashon Abrams was there to receive the ball and head it back to the opposite post for the 1-0 lead.

“I knew that someone would fill in an the best opportunity was to cross the ball and not to shoot,” Hamel said. “I looked up before I crossed it and saw Zashon and I figured he would be there and get his head on it,”

“I saw him going flag and I knew he had his defender beat,” said Abrams. “My defender left me and I was wide open and he got the ball to me.”

“Nik’s speed is hard to defend and I thought he played super well tonight,” said coach Hamel. “His effort was what fed us tonight and what we needed. I saw Zashon break open so I was hoping good things would happen on that play.”

The Chiefs will play at the Section II champion Wednesday, Nov. 6, at a site and time to be determined.