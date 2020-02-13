Chiefs complete unbeaten CVAC season

× Expand Photo provided The Saranac Chiefs claimed the CVAC wrestling championship with a perfect 8-0 record in league this season, the first time the program has done so.

CLINTONVILLE | Depth was the key Wednesday when the Saranac Chiefs completed an 8-0 season with a 66-24 win over AuSable Valley.

It is the first time the Chiefs have went unblemished on the CVAC season, winning the league title outright.

Filling all 15 weight classes, the Chiefs gained 42 points via forfeit. In the eight contested matches, the score was even between the two teams, as both recorded four pins for 24 points.

Isaiah Call had the fastest fall of the night for the Patriots, recoding a pin 25 seconds into his bout at 182. Brady Latrell (120), Kaleb Walton (170) and Jayden Ouimette (285) also scored pins for wins.

For the Chiefs, senior Bryce Smith beat out younger brother Landen for the fastest team pin of the night, recording a fall 47 seconds into his match compared to Landen’s pin at 52 seconds.

Robert Foley also recorded a pin at 145, as did Emilio Lugo at 220.

The Chiefs will now hope to sweep the titles this season as they prepare for the Section VII team and individual championships Saturday at Beekmantown Central School.