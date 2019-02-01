Chiefs defeat Bobcats in final match

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Alex Christman, pictured here at the NYSPHSAA duals, scored the decisive win for Saranac against Northern Adirondack Thursday.

SARANAC | The Saranac varsity wrestling team kept their hopes for a CVAC title alive as Alex Christman scored a pin in the final match of the night for a 42-37 win over the Northern Adirondack Bobcats Thursday.

Christman recorded the pin at 138 when the Chiefs were trailing 37-36 heading into the final match of the evening.

The night started when Cameron Matthew scored in 10-2 major decision at 145 for a 4-0 lead. After an exchange of forfeits, Jacob Nolan picked up career win 214 with a first period pin at 170 to give the Chiefs a 12-10 lead.

After a forfeit gave Northern Adirondack a 16-12 lead, Tim Gadway scored a 13-1 major decision at 195 to tie the match at 16-16.

Northern Adirondack got the next 12 points with a forfeit and Jace Filion pin at 285, but the Chiefs then scored 17 points due to a pair of forfeits and a Collin Clancy tech fall win at 106 for a 33-28 lead.

The Bobcats responded as Troy Labarge scored a 10-5 win over Robert Foley at 120, followed by six forfeit points to give the Bobcats a 37-33 lead.

At 132, Hunter Devins wrestled up a weight class against Brandon Manor, scoring a 6-4 decision win to cut the Northern Adirondack lead to 37-36, setting the stage for Christman to score his pinfall and team win for the Chiefs.