Chiefs defeat Eagles in extra-innings softball affair

SARANAC | The Saranac Chiefs and Beekmantown Eagles exchanged the lead several times over nine innings Thursday afternoon.

Saranac had the last at-bat.

Trailing by one, the Chiefs scored twice in their last plate appearance, with the winning run scoring on a bases-loaded hit batter for a 15-14 win over the Eagles.

The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead after their first two at-bats before Saranac scored eight straight runs in the second and third for an 8-3 lead. The Eagles rallied to pull within three, 12-9, heading into the seventh inning, where Beekmantown scored four times to take a 13-12 lead before Saranac plated one in the bottom half of the inning to send the game into extras.

After neither team scored in the eighth, Beekmantown plated one in the ninth before the Chiefs responded with the tying and winning runs.

Aislyn Liberty scored the win in the circle for the Chiefs, relieving Payton Couture in the fifth inning, while connecting on four hits at the plate. Emma Goslin and Skylar Stanley also had four hits for the Chiefs, while Sam Wells connected on a double and Allison Garman hit a home run in the win.

Aleyah Lafountain relieved Anna Brown in the sixth and took the loss, while Brooke Ruest and Emma McCasland connected for doubles at the plate.

WARRIORS PULL AWAY FROM EAGLES

Willsboro scored six runs in the fifth inning to break open an 8-7 lead on their way to a 15-9 win over Chazy Thursday.

Lilly Niolette had a pair of singles and doubles in the win, while Kayla Gay and Isabella Harrison both added a pair of hits. Desiree Cassavaugh was credited for the win, while Bronson and Gay kept the Eagles at bay in relief.