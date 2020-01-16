Chiefs defeat Eagles on mats

× Expand Keith Lobdell Hunter Devins scored a fall in 1:13 for the fastest pin of the night in Saranac’s 47-9 win over Beekmantown Tuesday.

SARANAC | A streak of two pins and a tech fall helped the Saranac varsity wrestling team to a 47-9 win over Beekmantown Tuesday.

Hunter Devins scored a first period pin at 132 for the Chiefs, followed by a second period pin by Alex Christman at 138. After an 8-2 decision win for Kaiden Breyette at 145, Bryce Smith scored a 16-0 tech fall at 152.

Alex Clancy (6-2), Collin Clancy (9-3) and Emilio Lugo (2-0) also recorded decision wins for the Chiefs.

Connor Bushey scored a third period pin for the Eagles at 285, while Cornal Brinson scored a 7-1 decision win.