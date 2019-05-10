Chiefs defeat Knights on track

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Saranac’s Nathan Petro was part of the victorious 400 relay team for the Saranac Chiefs against Seton Catholic Thursday. More photos can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac boys varsity track and field team scored a 93-18 win over Seton Catholic on the PHS track complex Thursday.

Cameron Duffield scored a win in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.7 seconds, while Brexton Montville won the 100 (11.3) and 200 (24.0), Anthony Bernardi the 400 (55.4), Luke Maye the long (20-2.5) and triple (38-1) jumps, Shayne O’Neill the shot put (34-10), Nick Bunker the discus (109-6.5) and Kaleb Stanton the high jump (502). The team of Duffield, Stanton, Brenden Ashley and Nathan Petro won the 400 relay (48.3) while Duffield teamed with Maye, Ryan Goddeau-Duprey and Cooper Rabideau to win the 1,600 relay (3:47.6).

The team of Sam DeJordy, Luke Moore, Aaron Bouchard and Jake Glicksman won the 3,200 relay for the Knights (9:30.8), while Glicksman won the 1,600 (4:59.4) and Moore the 800 (2:21.4).

HORNETS EDGE BLUE BOMBERS

Plattsburgh High scored a 70-53 win over Lake Placid Thursday, as Joe Gonzalez-Lyon picked up wins in the 400 (58.45) and long jump (17-5.75) for the Hornets.

The Blue Bombers scored several wins themselves, with Noah Fine winning the 1,600 (4:51) and 800 (2:06.5), Kyle Shambo the shot put (39-9) and discus (107-3) and Michael Skutt the 3,200 (11:50).

INDIANS DEFEAT EMUS

Peru scored the win in four of the five field events as they were able to edge out the EMW boys track team, 76-52, Thursday.

Bryn Reynolds scored a win in the 110 hurdles (19.9), while Dylan Witt won the 100 (12.3), Dylan Rickert the 800 (2:22) and triple jump (37-11), Evan Howe the 3,200 (11:55), Haddan Barcomb the high jump (5-1), Connor LaVair the long jump (17-1) and Robert Reynolds the shot put (37-11). The team of Witt, Rickert, Justin Stone and Connor Witkiewicz won the 400 relay (47.5) and the 1,600 relay (3:47).

For the Emus, Luis Medina, Lucas Spilling, Gage Perry and Landon Peters won the 3,200 relay (9:40), while Medina also scored wins in the 400 hurdles (1:06.4) and 200 (26.0).

Logan VanBuren scored wins in the 1,600 (5:22) and 400 (55.9), while Jason Zerbe won the discus (109-11).

EAGLES FEND OFF PATRIOTS

Aidan Hookcamp scored wins in the 110 hurdles (17.1) and 400 hurdles (1:08.6), while Carter Baron scored wins in the high (5-2) and long (16-8.5) jumps to help Beekmantown to an 84-39 win over AuSable Valley Thursday.

Kyler Besaw won the 400 (1:03.5) and shot put (36-4.5) for the Patriots, while Ethan Liebeck won the 3,200 (11:40) and Nick Helmer the triple jump (32-6).