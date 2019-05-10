Chiefs defeat Knights on track

by

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac boys varsity track and field team scored a 93-18 win over Seton Catholic on the PHS track complex Thursday.

Cameron Duffield scored a win in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.7 seconds, while Brexton Montville won the 100 (11.3) and 200 (24.0), Anthony Bernardi the 400 (55.4), Luke Maye the long (20-2.5) and triple (38-1) jumps, Shayne O’Neill the shot put (34-10), Nick Bunker the discus (109-6.5) and Kaleb Stanton the high jump (502). The team of Duffield, Stanton, Brenden Ashley and Nathan Petro won the 400 relay (48.3) while Duffield teamed with Maye, Ryan Goddeau-Duprey and Cooper Rabideau to win the 1,600 relay (3:47.6).

The team of Sam DeJordy, Luke Moore, Aaron Bouchard and Jake Glicksman won the 3,200 relay for the Knights (9:30.8), while Glicksman won the 1,600 (4:59.4) and Moore the 800 (2:21.4).

HORNETS EDGE BLUE BOMBERS

Plattsburgh High scored a 70-53 win over Lake Placid Thursday, as Joe Gonzalez-Lyon picked up wins in the 400 (58.45) and long jump (17-5.75) for the Hornets.

The Blue Bombers scored several wins themselves, with Noah Fine winning the 1,600 (4:51) and 800 (2:06.5), Kyle Shambo the shot put (39-9) and discus (107-3) and Michael Skutt the 3,200 (11:50).

INDIANS DEFEAT EMUS

Peru scored the win in four of the five field events as they were able to edge out the EMW boys track team, 76-52, Thursday.

Bryn Reynolds scored a win in the 110 hurdles (19.9), while Dylan Witt won the 100 (12.3), Dylan Rickert the 800 (2:22) and triple jump (37-11), Evan Howe the 3,200 (11:55), Haddan Barcomb the high jump (5-1), Connor LaVair the long jump (17-1) and Robert Reynolds the shot put (37-11). The team of Witt, Rickert, Justin Stone and Connor Witkiewicz won the 400 relay (47.5) and the 1,600 relay (3:47).

For the Emus, Luis Medina, Lucas Spilling, Gage Perry and Landon Peters won the 3,200 relay (9:40), while Medina also scored wins in the 400 hurdles (1:06.4) and 200 (26.0).

Logan VanBuren scored wins in the 1,600 (5:22) and 400 (55.9), while Jason Zerbe won the discus (109-11).

EAGLES FEND OFF PATRIOTS

Aidan Hookcamp scored wins in the 110 hurdles (17.1) and 400 hurdles (1:08.6), while Carter Baron scored wins in the high (5-2) and long (16-8.5) jumps to help Beekmantown to an 84-39 win over AuSable Valley Thursday.

Kyler Besaw won the 400 (1:03.5) and shot put (36-4.5) for the Patriots, while Ethan Liebeck won the 3,200 (11:40) and Nick Helmer the triple jump (32-6).