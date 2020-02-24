Chiefs earn top seed in B boys playoffs

× Expand Jill Lobdell Jared Duquette and Saranac are the top seed in the Section VII/Class B playoffs.

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac Chiefs boys varsity basketball team was named the top seed for the Section VII/Class B playoffs, starting this week with one game in the quarterfinal round.

Beekmantown was placed on the second seed line, with Plattsburgh High, Northeastern Clinton and Peru following.

The Indians will travel to Champlain to face the Hornets Wednesday, Feb. 26, 6 p.m. at NCCS, with the semifinal round to take place Saturday, Feb. 29, with the Hornets and Eagles playing at 6 p.m. and the Chiefs playing the quarterfinal winner at 7:45 p.m. Both games will be at Clinton Community College.

The Section VII/Class B title game will be played Saturday, March 7, 7 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

1. Saranac Chiefs

The Chiefs finished the regular season with a 16-4 record, including a big win over Mekeel Christian early in the season and a midseason win against Schroon Lake, as the Wildcats scored a win over Beekmantown on the last day of the regular season.

Connor Recore was the top scorer in the CVAC, averaging 24.1 points per, while Jared Duquette averaged 16 per game, highlighted by an 11 three-pointer game against NCCS. Cogan Johnston, Jack Mather and Brady Hebert round out the starters, while Conner Burns plays well in the role of sixth man.

Beekmantown's Andrew Sorrell

2. Beekmantown Eagles

Beekmantown finished the regular season at 15-5, winning four of their last five.

The junior core of Andrew Sorrell, Cole Nephew, Ian-James McCasland and Nate Finley provide a solid core for the Eagles, along with sophomore Andrew VanNatten.

Plattsburgh High's Jaden Kalinowski.

3. Plattsburgh High Hornets

Coming off winning the sectional title a year ago, the Hornets finished the 2019-20 season at 8-12, ending a four game skid with a win over Boquet Valley to end the regular season.

Kurt Ouellette, Dylan Garrant, Ian DeTulleo and Riley Channell helped to anchor the Hornet roster this season, with Ian Campbell, Jaden Kalinowski, Garrett Lemza and Liam Perkins also in the rotation.

Northeastern Clinton's Bryan Claudio.

4. Northeastern Clinton Cougars

The Cougars had a 7-13 record for the season, going 3-3 in their final six contests following a seven game losing streak.

Bryan Claudio led the Cougars in scoring, with Mason Supernaw, Alex Gomez, Spencer Trudo, Thomas Gilbo, Stephan Garrow and James Molinski providing punch for the Cougars.

Peru's Sam Godfrey

5. Peru Indians

The Indians are coming off a 3-17 season, with a pair of losses to quarterfinal opponent NCCS as part of a current nine game skid.

Sam Godfrey and Austin Rock help to pace the Indians, while Wyatt Premore, Caeden Carlo also having big nights scoring throughout the season.