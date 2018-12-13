Chiefs earn win, Cougars and Red Storm draw

× Expand Austin Carpenter scored two goals for Saranac-Peru in a 4-2 win against St. Lawrence Wednesday. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | Austin Carpenter opened the scoring for Saranac-Peru in the opening period and added an insurance marker in the third in a 4-2 win over St. Lawrence Wednesday.

Hayden Buckley and Todd Heywood also scored for Saranac-Peru, while Macen Mero made 18 saves.

In Rouses Point, the Northeastern Clinton Cougars and Saranac Lake Red Storm exchanged goals throughout the night, ending in a 3-3 draw. Lucas Bedard scored a pair of goals for the Cougars while Blake Chevalier scored once, with Ethan Garrand making 36 saves. For Saranac Lake, Hugo Hobson, Alex Dukette and Austen Reyell each found the back on the net, while Jaden Gladd made 23 saves.

BOWLING

Brandon Lee rolled a 505 series and Ian Bova added a 498 triple as the Plattsburgh High Hornets scored a 3-1 win over Saranac Wednesday. Emily Seymour had a 341 series in a 4-0 win for the Lady Hornets.

James Williams had the high game of the day with a 206 for the Peru Indians as they scored a 4-0 win over Northeastern Clinton, with Tommy Dubay adding a 205 high game and Josh Trombley a 203.

Gabe Sisco had a 206 high game for the Cougars. In the girls match, Kathryn Bowman had a 210 high game and 602 series to lead the Indians in a sweep, while Sarah Williams had a 538 series and Leita Ciolek a 602 series. Sabrina Phair had a 235 high game and 561 series for the Cougars.

The Beekmantown Eagles rolled a pair of 4-0 wins over Moriah, as Troy Reid led the boys with a 630 series and Morgan Brunet had a 634 series for the girls. Damien Stutsman had a 609 series for the Eagle boys, while Jacob Deyo added a 575 series.

Ethan Madill, Cayden Muller and John Martinez all had a 390 series for the Vikings, In the girls match, Alexis Cook had a 554 series for the Eagles, while Shyann Hargett had a 363 series for the Vikings.