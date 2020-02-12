Chiefs end Cougars CVAC win streak at 37, tie things up in D-I

× Expand Keith Lobdell Saranac’s Payton Couture pulls up over the outstretched hands of NCCS defenders Marlie Sample and Bryn Sample, connecting on the shot to give the Chiefs a 44-42 lead en route to a 48-45 win over the Cougars Tuesday.

CHAMPLAIN | For the past three seasons, the third ranked (NYSSWA Class B) Northeastern Clinton girls varsity basketball team has been the standard-bearer for Section VII basketball.

On Tuesday, Saranac’s timely shooting and late run ended the Cougars 37-game league winning streak, with the Chiefs scoring a 48-45 win in one of the most entertaining games of the season.

The game started with a 6-0 run for the Chiefs, before the teams were tied at 11-11 after the first, with standouts Payton Couture of Saranac and Abby Racine of NCCS scoring eight.

In the second quarter, the Chiefs built a 30-20 lead as Kayla Myers and Hannah Peroza were on the mark from behind the three point line for the Chiefs as the Cougars went to a box-and-one defense on Couture.

“It’s challenging but you have to try and keep open and just not stop,” said Couture, who finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The third quarter was a defensive battle, with the Cougars cutting into the Chiefs lead for a 34-28 score heading into the fourth.

During the fourth quarter, the Cougars went into a full court trap defense, forcing turnovers and coming back to a tie score, 35-35, before Kya McComb connected on a three-point play to give the Cougars a 38-37 lead.

“We didn’t set up our press break when they first went to it, and we fell right into what they wanted us to do,” said Chiefs head coach Tim Newell. “Once we gained composure, we were able to get the ball up the court.”

“We knew had to keep up our intensity when they were coming back and stay focused and look for the open shooters and open shots,” added Couture.

On the next possession, Raegan Mulverhill connected on her first shot of the day, a three pointer, to take the lead back for the Chiefs at 40-38 before Racine scored twice and Couture once for a 42-42 tied ball game.

Couture and Allison Garman then scored the next two baskets to give the Chiefs a 46-42 lead Before McComb scored to cut the lead to 46-44, then fouling Sydney Myers of the Chiefs, who stepped up to hit a pair of free throws.

“I just wanted to stay positive and not let the negative thoughts in, so I thought of the team and what this win would mean,” Myers said.

McComb connected on the first of two free throws on the final Cougars offensive play, with the second shot rebounded by Couture, who found the outlet pass, getting the ball up the court to end the game.

“It was a well balanced win for our team,” said Newell.

“This gives us a lot of confidence getting ready to go into sectionals,” said Couture.

Sydney Myers finished with nine points, while older sister Kayla Myers added six, Garman four, Peroza three and Mulverhill three.

For the Cougars, Racine matched Couture with 23 points, while McComb added 15, Marlie Sample five and Bryn Sample two.

Brinley LaFountain played a strong defensive game for the Cougars, limiting Couture’s chances in the second and third quarters when she drew the assignment of guarding her in the box-and-one defensive set. The Cougars were also without Audi Hollister, who was out with an injury.

NCCS (18-1) and Saranac (14-4) have both have one loss in CVAC play — to each other — with the Cougars scheduled to face third place Peru Saturday to complete their league schedule, while the Chiefs are scheduled to play at Plattsburgh High Thursday before hosting Beekmantown Friday.