Chiefs even things up with Eagles and in D-I standings

× Expand Jill Lobdell Jack Mather of Saranac drives to the basket over Beekmantown’s Andrew Sorrell Wednesday in Saranac’s 77-44 win over the Eagles.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Saranac Chiefs got 22 points from Connor Recore in a 77-44 win over Beekmantown, leveling the season series and putting both teams in a tie atop the CVAC Division I standings.

The Chiefs theme for the night was getting the win on Beekmantown’s home court in order to take back what the Eagles had “stolen” from them when the two teams played in Saranac.

“Beekmantown stole the first game from us on our home court, we wanted to get it back tonight,” said Recore. “We needed to start strong and keep strong in the game and not give them an edge. With every win it is only going to build confidence for us going into sectionals. We will probably be seeing them again.”

“The kids have been working hard since that loss the first time,” said Saranac coach Mike Recore. “They were hurting and they got focused after that. They didn’t feel like they played their best. Going into sectionals, this is going to help us. Each day we have got to get better. We have got to keep doing what we are doing. The hard work is going to pay off like it has done in the past. We just have to keep focused one game at a time.”

Beekmantown coach Ryan Converse said the Chiefs earned the win.

“All the credit goes to Saranac, they jumped on us early and never looked back,” Converse said. “They were a far better team tonight, but the great thing about our kids is they will learn from this and be better because of it.”

× Expand Jill Lobdell FISH HOOKED: Brady Hebert tries to get through Beekmantown defenders Andrew Sorrell and John LaPorte.

Jared Duquette added 12 points for the Chiefs, with Cogan Johnston scoring 10, Conner Burns nine, Jacob Pierce eight, Brady Hebert eight and Jack Mather eight,

“We played really well tonight,” said Johnston. “We were upset on how we played and let them steal the last game. We wanted to come out strong and take it back. This is a big confidence booster for us going into sectionals.”

“We were upset letting our first game slip away from us, especially on our home court,” added Duquette. “We felt like we needed to play hard and get a big lead. We did it and kept it up. This is huge for us going into sectionals.”

“This game gave us a lot of confidence,” said Hebert. “They stole the first one from us. We wanted this and got it.”

For the Eagles, Andrew Sorrell scored 16 points, followed by Parker Kelly with 10, Nate Finley seven, John LaPorte five, Ian-James McCasland four and Andrew VanNatten two.