Chiefs fall to Bulldogs

Keith Lobdell Jack Mather had six points against Chateaugay Dec. 21.

NORTH ELBA | A week after scoring a shockwave-sending win over Mekeel Academy, the Saranac Chiefs had their hands full with Class D’s Chateaugay, falling 57-50 on the North Country Community College campus.

“We did not come ready to play tonight and it showed up quick against a quality opponent,” said Chiefs coach Mike Recore. “My hat is off to Chateaugay, they are a great team that was ready from start to finish, they are a well coached group of kids who were ready to get after it. Unfortunately we got into foul trouble. We were able to make a run late and play a better second half which was a positive. Winning ball games is tough when you shoot 15 percent from the three point line. We will learn from this and bounce back.”

Connor Recore led the Chiefs with 23 points and 18 rebounds, while Jared Duquette added nine points, Cogan Johnston eight, Jack Mather six, Conner Burns two and Brady Hebert two.