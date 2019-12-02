Chiefs hold off Massena for Muggsy’s title

× Expand Keith Lobdell Cogan Johnston scored 12 points, including a key jumper, as the Saranac Chiefs scored a 49-46 win over Massena in the Muggsy’s Tournament championship game.

SARANAC | Leading by 10-12 points throughout, the Saranac varsity boys basketball team was able to keep Massena at bay in the Muggsy’s tournament championship game, scoring a 49-46 win Nov. 30.

Cogan Johnston’s (12 points) elbow jumper was the key shot in the game, giving the Chiefs a 48-42 lead after Massena had cut the lead to four points late.

Brady Hebert (four points) capped the scoring with a free throw in the final minute for the 49-46 final.

Tournament MVP Jared Duquette scored 12 points in the win, while all-tournament selection Connor Recore added 10, Jack Mather six, Conner Burns three and Jacob Pierce two.

“It was good to get a close game earlier in the year so we could get more experience in games like this and test us as we go along in the season,” said Recore.

“We came out and spread the floor in the second half and looked to pass the ball around and distribute,” added Duquette.

The Chiefs opened the tournament with a 63-45 win over Northeastern Clinton as Duquette led a balanced attack with 14 points, as Hebert added 13, Recore 13, Pierce nine, Mather eight, Johnston four and Burns two.