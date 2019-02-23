Chiefs, Hornets to meet for Class B boys title

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Jared Duquette brings the ball up the court for Saranac in the Class B semifinals against Beekmantown Friday. Duquette hit a pair of three pointers to open the overtime frame and advance the Chiefs to the championship game March 2.

PLATTSBURGH | The top seed Plattsburgh High and second seed Saranac will meet for the Section VII/Class B boys basketball title Saturday, March 2, as the Hornets pulled away from fourth seed Northeastern Clinton and Saranac rallied to win an overtime thriller against third seed Beekmantown.

CHIEFS RALLY TO WIN IN OT

Trailing by 11 in the third quarter, the Chiefs went to work over the final eight minutes, outscoring Beekmantown 15-8 in the fourth as Nick Lebeau connected on the three pointer to send the game into overtime, 59-59.

“Everyone went crazy and it just sparked something for us,” said Lebeau. “We started out really slow in the beginning, down by 10, and hitting that I knew I contributed to the team in a way. We keep our heads up and not down. We keep that mentality. We play a lot better as a team at the end of the games and in overtime than we do in the first couple of periods.”

In overtime, Jared Duquette opened the frame with a pair of three pointers, as the Chiefs won the overtime period 15-9 for the 74-68 win.

“It helped us a lot when everyone went crazy,” Duquette said. “It just carried the momentum with us after Lebeau hit his shot.”

“I’m very excited for the kids,” said coach Michael Recore. “They have worked hard all year. Hopefully we aren’t done yet. (Nick and Jared) stepped up when we needed it. Being down 11 points in the third quarter and battling back to tie it and win in overtime, that is momentum that will carry us through and we can build on it.”

Connor Recore led the Chiefs with 33 points in the win, while Duquette scored 18, Lebeau nine, Jack Mather five, Isaac Garman five and Cogan Johnston four.

Jalen Belrose scored 19 points to lead the Eagles, while Branden Belrose and Parker Kelly each scored 12, Andrew Sorrell 11, Ian McCasland nine, Nathaniel Finley three and Wyatt Brown two.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Bailey Pombrio of Plattsburgh High drives to the basket as the Hornets advanced to the Section VII/Class B championship game with a win over Northeastern Clinton Friday.

HORNETS ROLL INTO FINALS

Bailey Pombrio scored 19 points and Tyler Phillips added 16 as the top seeded Hornets scored a 68-44 win over the fourth seed Northeastern Clinton Friday.

“We started off pretty slow but we were able to get into and get our shots to fall,” said Pombrio. “I think the tough game we had against Beekmantown prepared us for tonight and hopefully we can take from this game and keep it going into the finals.”

“Beating a team three times is always hard and we found that out in sectionals last year,” said PHS coach Chris Hartmann. “We were able to take care of business tonight but we have a goal in mind and that is the sectional finals next week, but it feels nice to come away with this win.”

Zach Bieber added 12 points in the win, while Dylan Garrant scored six, Andrew Follmer five, Ian DeTulleo four and Liam Perkins three.

Bryan Claudio had 11 points to lead the Cougars, with Spencer Trudo scoring eight, Ian O’Donnell seven, Brayden Racine seven, Alex Gomez six, Thomas Gilbo three and Mason Supernaw two.

The Hornets and Chiefs will meet in the Section VII/Class B final Saturday, March 2, at the Plattsburgh State Field House with a scheduled for 8 p.m.