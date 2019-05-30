Chiefs, Hornets to square off for B softball title

× Alyssa Hemingway had a double for the Plattsburgh High softball team as it advanced to the Section VII/Class B finals, where the Hornets will play defending champ Saranac Friday at Cardinal Park.

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac varsity softball team has returned to the Section VII/Class B softball final, upsetting top seed Peru, 7-4, and setting up a contest with second seed Plattsburgh High, who scored a 4-2 win over Beekmantown Wednesday.

The Class B sectional title game will take place Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Plattsburgh State’s Cardinal Park.

CHIEFS RALLY

After Peru jumped out to a 4-2 lead with all four runs scoring in the third, Saranac pitcher Aislyn Liberty did not allow another run through the rest of the game, while the Chiefs scored three times in the fifth and two more times in the seventh for the win.

Sam Wells led the Saranac attack with a double and home run, while Payton Couture added a pair of hits, Emma Goslin a home run and Olivia Davis a triple.

Liberty allowed only three hits in earing the win in the circle.

Olivia Bousquet had a triple for the Indians, while Alexis Hayes added a double. Emily Beattie struck out nine batters in the loss.

HORNETS KEEP LEAD

Scoring once in the second and twice in the third, Plattsburgh High added an insurance run in its next trip to the plate after Beekmantown closed the gap to 3-2. It would be the final run of the game as both pitchers shut the other team out for the remaining three innings.

Calli Fitzwater limited the Beekmantown bats to three hits while striking out eight in the win, while Aleyah Lafountain allowed seven hits over six innings pitched for the Eagles. She also recorded a double at the plate.

Alyssa Hemingway had a double and single for the Hornets, while Abbie Crahan had a pair of singles in the win.