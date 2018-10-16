Chiefs, Indians dominate, Eagles shut out

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac Chiefs led a day of shutouts in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football Oct. 13, scoring in each quarter for a 28-0 win over Plattsburgh High.

“I thought it was a good team win for us today,” said Saranac head coach Dylan Everleth. “It’s always hard coming into a game like Plattsburgh where they come off a couple of big wins and it’s their homecoming and senior game. They had a lot of momentum and I thought we came out really well and played well as a team. I thought we came out good as team, we limited our mistakes and played well.”

Quarterback Luke Maye became the all-time leading passer in program history, and Everleth said the entire offense was working to help find him openings in the passing game.

“Our offensive line played a really good game and gave Luke a lot of time to let things develop,” he said. “He was turning down the first options and some second options. I think we did some things that we needed to and the key was the blocking. They made it so we could do things down the field and opened up on the near field.”

Maye finished with 302 passing yards and two scoring throws while rushing for 86 yards in the game. Jacob Nolan had 166 yards receiving and a scoring catch, while Issac Garman had a touchdown catch as well. James Conway also scored on the ground for the Chiefs.

Tyler Phillips led the Hornets in rushing with 23 yards while Ian Detulleo completed five passes for 29 yards.

× Saranac’s Luke Maye fires a pass off against Plattsburgh High as he became the Chiefs all-time leading passer Oct. 13. Photo by Jill Lobdell

INDIANS CRUISE, O'CONNELL SETS MARK

Ryley O’Connell set the Section VII all-time passing record with 235 yards passing and one touchdown as Peru scored a 39-0 win over Saranac Lake Oct. 13.

The Indians defense was suffocating, allowing only 24 total yards from scrimmage while racking up 236 passing yards and 200 yards on the ground, led by Alex Palmer’s 115 yards and five touchdown carries. Kellen Blake added 58 rushing yards, while Austin Carpenter led the receivers with 112 yards.

The Indians will travel to Plattsburgh High Friday, Oct. 19, for the Section VII/Class C semifinal game at 7:30 p.m.

× Beekmantown’s Jaden Maldanado tries to get through a host of Moriah tacklers as the Eagles suffered their first lost of the season, 24-0, Oct. 13. Photo by Keith Lobdell

EAGLES UPSET

In Beekmantown, the Eagles were unable to solve the Moriah offensive attack or how to get the ball by Jerin Sargent as the Vikings intercepted four passes while catching one reception for a 20-yard score in the Vikings 24-0 win over the Eagles.

Dyllon Bougor ran for 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while league rushing leader Christian Moura was held to three yards on six caries before leaving the game with an injury. Jaden Maldanado ran for 50 yards in place of Moura, but also had to leave the game after suffering an arm injury.

Braden Belrose threw for 112 yards while rushing for 27.

The Eagles will not play during the crossover week, opting to rest players and get healthy.