Chiefs out-hit Vikings

Allison Garman had a single and triple in Saranac's 21-14 win over Moriah Thursday.

PORT HENRY | The Saranac varsity softball team scored 21 runs on 13 hits Thursday in a 21-14 win over the Moriah Vikings.

Skylar Staley had a trio of hits for the Chiefs, while Allison Garman (triple), Sam Wells and Jenny Burdo each had a pair of hits, with Wells connecting for a home run in support of winning pitcher Aislyn Liberty.

Emma Hayes had three hits for the Vikings, while Emily Gangi had a pair and Mackenzie Peters hit a double.

EAGLES RESPOND TO THWART COUGARS

After Northeastern Clinton scored three times in the top of the sixth to take a 6-5 lead, the Beekmantown Eagles responded in kind, scoring three in the bottom half of the inning en route to an 8-6 win Thursday.

Anna Drapeau supplied the big hit of the game with a two-run home run in the sixth, while Bailey Carter had an insurance RBI double as part of a two-hit night.

Sophie King added a pair of hits, while Drapeau and Sarah Tisdale had three RBI each in support of winning pitcher Aleyah Lafountain, who worked the final two innings in the circle. Danielle Dyke and Jillian Martin also contributed with doubles.

Brinley Lafountain (double), Caitlin Houghton and Kya McComb each had two hits for the Cougars, while Gabby Dumas and Sydney Hunter each doubled.

SENTINELS SCORE WIN

Ticonderoga scored 12 times in the top of the seventh inning, breaking open its game against Lake Placid Thursday for a 21-4 win.

Saidi St. Andrews had a trio of hits for the Sentinels, while Jade Charboneau and Lauren Dixon added doubles and Anna Whitman a triple in support of winning pitcher Samantha Montville, who scattered four hits over seven innings, only allowing four runs across in the bottom of the sixth.