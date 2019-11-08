Chiefs rally for C girls title

× Expand Jill Lobdell Rachael Woodruff of Saranac led the field at the Section VII girls cross country meet Nov. 8, also leading her team to the Class C title.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Throughout the 2019 girls cross country season, the Saranac Chiefs were waiting for their moment.

After falling to the Saranac Lake Red Storm three times throughout the season, the Chiefs made their statement clearly Nov. 8, defeating the Red Storm to retain the Section VII/Class C championship at Cobble Hill Golf Course.

“The girls saw them coming back to us throughout the season,” said Chiefs coach Jim Medeiros. “Halfway through the season I would not have said we would have won today but I saw us picking up time through the second half of the season and into last week at the CVAC's. If that had been a dual meet, we would have won with our sixth runner. We believed we had an opportunity. They worked hard and turned it around.”

Coach Matt Medeiros said the key was to get runners to break up the top scoring harriers for the Red Storm in order to close the gap.

“I think it came down to breaking up their top three,” he said. “We had numbers for depth but we had to break their top runners up, and girls like Gillian Miner (19:47.2) and Danielle Borner (19:55.4) were able to do that.”

“They had really good seasons and came out really strong today,” added Jim Medeiros. “Kaelyn Fay (20:52.6) has run really well the last couple of weeks and Molly Denis (20:50) came up big today.”

“We have been coming from behind all season with this on our minds,” said Rachael Woodruff, the Class C and overall Section VII individual champion (17:35.2). “We have been working hard with this goal and to accomplish it with this team has been awesome.”

“I think I have been able to improve through the season,” said Miner. “It was good to win the title and I hope we can have some fun at states.”

“It was a pretty hard race but definitely worth it,” added Borner. “I hope everyone on the team can do their best next week.”

The Chiefs will send their top seven runners to the NYSPHSAA championships next week at Plattsburgh State, including Woodruff, Miner, Borner, Mackenzie Converse, Angelena Fay, Denis and Kaelyn Fay.

The rest of the sectional Class C team will include AuSable Valley’s Lily Potthast, who placed second overall in 18:24.4; Nora Graves of Plattsburgh High (19:39.2), Gwen Mader of Saranac Lake (19:51.7), Sara Crippen of Peru (19:52.1) and Katie Samperi of Saranac Lake (20:08.9).

“I have been wanting to go as a team every year,” said Woodruff. “It is going to be a pretty stacked field in Class C this year so I just want to go and run as hard as I can.”

Eagles to states

The Beekmantown Eagles will also represent Section VII as the Class B champion, the lone school in the classification. Members include Mikayla Hamel, Kayler Grizzle, Alice Saliba, Raelin Ko and Phoebe Eldredge.