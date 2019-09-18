Chiefs score wins in meet before invitational

× Expand Keith Lobdell Rachael Woodruff scored a win for Saranac in their Sept. 17 meet.

CHAMPLAIN | Rachael Woodruff crossed the finish line in 17:08 as she helped lead the Saranac Chiefs to wins of 15-50 over Northeastern Clinton and 18-45 over Beekmantown in girls cross country competition Sept. 17, strong results heading into the Section VII/Pre-State Invitational Saturday.

Woodruff was followed by teammates Mackenzie Converse in second, Molly Lynch in fourth, Angelena Fay in fifth, Gillian Miner in sixth, Shannon Breen in seventh, Rachel Cliche in eighth, Kaelyn Fay 11th, Leah Madden 12th, Lexie Denis 14th and Zoe Rainville 15th.

Beekmantown scored a 15-50 win over NCCS, with Mikayla Hamel breaking up the Saranac top seven runners with a third place finish. Kayler Grizzle added a ninth place finish, while Raelin Ko placed 13th.

For the Cougars, Hannah Trombley finished 10th

Red Storm sweep

The Saranac Lake girls cross country team scored wins of 21-40 over Moriah/Boquet Valley, 19-44 over Ticonderoga and 15-50 over Seton Catholic Sept. 17, with Lake Placid also competing in the meet.

Harley Cohen placed first for the Blue Bombers in a time of 21:50, followed by Sophia McKiernan of M/BV, Faline Yang and Savannah DeJordy of Seton, Madison Flora of Ticonderoga, and the Saranac duo of Gwen Mader and Katie Samperi.