Chiefs, SLP set for hockey finals

× Expand Keith Lobdell Dylan Amell of SLP and Austin Carpenter of Saranac are two of the top offensive players in the CVAC this season and will meet for the Section VII title Tuesday at the Stafford Ice Arena.

PLATTSBURGH | It will be a battle of the top two offenses in the CVAC as third seed Saranac will play top seed SLP in the Section VII boys hockey final Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.

The Chiefs (13-8-0) and SLP (14-6-1) both come in on two game winning streaks, as the Chiefs scored a pair of wins over Northeastern Clinton, 7-2 to wrap up the regular season and 5-4 in double overtime of the sectional semifinal. The Chiefs have won four of their last five games, with the only blemish coming at the hands of PHS, 5-2, on Feb. 11.

SLP has won three of five, with a 3-3 draw against PHS Feb. 18 and a 6-5 loss to St. Lawrence Feb. 12.

In league, the Chiefs had a 4-5-0 record, while SLP had an unblemished 8-0-1 mark.

3. Saranac Chiefs

The Chiefs have three of the top five scorers in Section VII, as Austin Carpenter leads the league with 24 goals, while adding 24 assists for 48 points. Hayden Buckley, who had four assists in the semifinal round against NCCS, has 15 goals and 27 assists for 42 points, while Zach O’Connell, who scored the final two goals for the Chiefs in the semis, has 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points.

Garrett Adolfo adds four goals and 16 assists for 20 points, while Nik Hamel has eight goals and eight assists. Goalie Erick Frechette comes into the game with a .902 save percentage and a goals against average of 3.17.

1. SLP

The Saranac Lake/Lake Placid merged teams led the CVAC in both goals scored (42) and goals allowed (21) this season, as Anders Stanton made 261 saves on the season — the fewest among starting goalies with at least 10 games played, showing the prowess of the defense in front of him — with a save percentage of .847 and GAA of 2.95.

Dylan Amell is the third leading scorer in the CVAC, with 17 goals — second in the CVAC — and 21 assists for 38 points. Rhett Darrah is tied with Amell with 17 goals while earing 12 assists for 29 points, while Carter Sturgeon has 22 assists to go with three goals for 25 points.

Tyler Hinckley adds 12 goals and 10 assists to SLP, with Ben Munn adding four goals and 14 assists. Brendan Bullock and Hugo Hobson have each scored nine goals, with Hunter Wilmot adding eight goals and nine assists.