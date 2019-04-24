Chiefs strong on track

× Expand Mackenzie Converse

SARANAC | Cameron Duffield and Mackenzie Converse each scored four wins as the Saranac boys and girls varsity track and field teams secured wins of 103-27 and 103-25 over Northeastern Clinton Tuesday.

Duffield scored individual wins in the 110 hurdles and 200 while picking up team wins in the 4-by-400 and 4-by-100 relays, while Converse had wins in the 400 hurdles, 200, triple jump and as a member of the 4-by-100 relay team.

In the boys meet, Luke Maye scored a win in the triple jump, while Brexton Montville had a win in the 100, Anthony Bernardi in the 400 and long jump, Sam Carter in the 800 and Nick Bunker in the discus.

For the Cougars, Thomas Gilbo earned a win in the 1,600, while Reid LaValley had wins in the 400 hurdles and high jump. Spencer Trudo added a win in the shot put.

In the girls meet, Marissa Leduc had wins in the high and long jump for the Chiefs, while Hannah Desserault won the 110 hurdles, Nora Canning the 100, Elise LePage the 400, Rachael Woodruff the 800, Sarique Moore the 3,000, Maddie Hoeth the shot put and Stephanie Moulton the discus.

Elisabeth Prairie scored a win for the Cougars in the 1,500, while the team of Emma Fredette, Taylor Woods, Marlie Sample and Miriam Wachatoumi scored a win in the 4-by-400 relay.

EMW, SETON SPLIT

Luis Medina scored a trio of wins for the Emus as the boys track team scored a 75-26 win over Seton Catholic Tuesday.

Medina scored wins in the 100, 400 and 200 as well as being part of the 4-by-400 relay team. Landon Peters scored a win in the 400 hurdles, while Jason Zerbe swept the shot put and discus.

Jake Glicksman scored a win in the 1,600 and 3,200 for the Knights, with Aidan Masten winning the long jump.

In the girls meet, Seton Catholic scored a 74-48 win with Lea DeJordy leading the Knights in wins, sitting atop the podium in the 1,500, 3,000 and 800.

Georgia Boule scored wins in the 100 and 200, while Sophie Macner scored a win in the long jump and Kennedy Spriggs swept the shot put and discus.

Emily Defelice was a three-time winner for the Emus in the 110 hurdles, high jump and long jump, while Desiree Demar won the 400 and Sophia McKiernan the 400 hurdles.

PHS SWEEPS PERU

The Plattsburgh High boys track and field team won all but one event in earning a 97-30 victory over Peru Tuesday.

Matthew Durkin scored wins in the 110 and 400 hurdles, while Joe Gonzalez-Lyons scored wins in the long jump and triple jump. Alex Chapman added a win in the 800, while Heath Lucas won the 1,600.

Robert Reynolds scored the lone win for the Indians with a victory in the shot put.

In the girls meet, Angelina Lyons scored wins in the 100, 200 and triple jump while Jasmine Piper won the 400, shot put and discus in a 76-55 victory over Peru.

Abi Batu-Tiako won the 100 hurdles, while Nora Graves won the 1,500 and 3,000, with Maddy Woodward winning the 400 hurdles.

Kaylee Amoriell won the 800 for Peru, with Ella Messner winning the high jump and Marie Higgins the long jump.

LAKE PLACID BOYS, AUSABLE GIRLS WIN

Noah Fine traveled the distances for the Lake Placid boys track and field team, winning the 1,600 and 3,200 in an 82-46 victory for the Blue Bombers over the AuSable Valley Patriots Tuesday.

Cooper Grady added wins in the 100 and 400, while Justin Novick scored wins in the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and high jump. Kyle Shambo swept the shot put and discus events.

For the Patriots, Kyler Besaw won the 400, while Stephen Liebeck won the 800, Zane Moussa the 200 and triple jump, with Aidan Tallman winning the long jump.

In the girls meet, Lily Potthast led the Patriots to a 73-62 victory over the Blue Bombers by winning in each of the three longest races held in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000.

Kassidy Matott won the 100 hurdles, while Anna Pridell won the 100, Dakota Tender the long jump with Jenna Stanley winning the high jump and triple jump.

For Lake Placid, Lura Johnson won the shot put and discus, while Annie Rose-McCandish won the 200 and 400. Diedra Kellerman scored a win in the 400 hurdles.