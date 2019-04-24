Chiefs surge against Sentinels

× Expand Sam Wells hit a homerun in Saranac’s win over Ticonderoga Tuesday.

SARANAC | The Chiefs varsity softball team scored in all but the second inning, plating five in the third as part of a 16-1, six inning win over Ticonderoga Tuesday.

The Chiefs connected for 16 hits in the game, while Aislyn Liberty allowed just two this over six innings to earn the win.

Kalli Gebo had a quartet of hits, including a homerun, to pace the Chiefs offense, while Olivia Davis added three hits. Payton Couture, Tori Wells and Emma Goslin each had a pair of hits, while Sam Wells also went yard for a homerun.

Emily Purkey connected on a double for the Sentinels, while Anna Whitman took the loss in the circle.