Chiefs win big in boys indoor meet

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac boys varsity indoor track and field team used its depth in scoring 170 points to win the fourth CVAC indoor meet Jan. 18.

Zashon Abrams beat out Tanner Estes of Plattsburgh High and Dade Cox of Beekmantown in the 55 dash for Saranac, while Connor Kiroy out-threw teammate Casey Breyette and AuSable Valley’s Zane Moussa in the weight throw.

“I still have a lot of work to do in order to hit the marks for national qualifying,” said Kiroy. “Probably by the end of the year I will be able to hit my marks for nationals. I have been doing a lot of work over the season.”

Saranac was followed in the team scores by PHS with 103 points. Matt Durkin and Emir Gul took the top two spots ahead of Ticonderoga’s Isaiah Mars in the 55 hurdles, while Jaylen Gonzalez placed ahead of Saranac’s Anthony Bernardi and Peru’s Hadden Barcomb in the long jump. Kyle LaValley and Adam ElShafay scored the top two spots ahead of Saranac’s Cooper Rabideau in the triple jump, as they were followed by Chiefs Nate Petro and Mason Miller.

The Saranac Lake team of Peter Fogarty, Micah McCulley, Caleb Shoemaker and Jacob Adams won the 3,200 relay, while Fogarty, McCulley and Shoemaker teamed with Soren Wolford in the 1,600 relay. Saranac’s Addison Kelting, Dominic Harkness, John Church and Abrams won the 640 relay.

Fogarty beat the Peru duo of Landon Pandolph and Nikolas Recore to the line in the 1,600, with Seton Catholic’s Jake Glicksman winning the 600 ahead of Rowan Jackson of PHS and Zach Rainville of Saranac and 1,000 ahead of teammates Sam DeJordy and Max Grafstein. Cox beat Teammate Aiden Hoogkamp and Bernardi in the 300, while McCulley won the 3.200 over Saranac’s Dylan Borner and Kaleb Stanton.

Barcomb of Peru won the high jump over Stanton and Dillon Schlogl of Ticonderoga.

“It felt really good, I have not jumped like that since last year. It felt great to finally win,” said Barcomb. “I saw the bar wiggling and I got off the mat as fast as I could.”

Also in the field, Saranac Lake’s Patrick Alberga won the shot put over Kiroy and Ticonderoga’s Aidan Porter.