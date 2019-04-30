Chiefs win round one against Hornets

× Tristan Carey scored twice and had three RBI against Keene Monday.

SARANAC | The Chiefs scored seven runs in the third inning and Griffin Parks was strong in the start as Saranac scored a 12-2 win over Plattsburgh High in an early season matchup of CVAC Division I elite Monday.

The Chiefs connected for 14 hits and four extra-base knocks, including doubles by Parks, Jared Duquette and James Conway along with a triple by Zack Rainville.

Overall, Conway connected for three knocks, while Rainville and Duquette each had two.

Jacob Shiraldi relieved Parks in the fifth and finished the game on the mound for the Chiefs.

Zach Bieber started and took the loss for the Hornets while connecting on a pair of Plattsburgh High’s five team hits.

SENTINELS PULL AWAY FROM BOBCATS

Trailing 5-4 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, Ticonderoga scored three in the fourth and four more in each of their next two trips to the plate in a 15-4 win Monday.

Bryce Gautreau relieved Michael DuShane in the fourth inning and picked up the win, shutting out the Northern Adirondack Bobcats over the final three innings.

DuShane connected on a pair of doubles offensively, while Russ Gallo had a trio of hits — including a double — while Connall Tierney also had a single and double and Gautreau hit a double. Terrence Benedict added a pair of singles, and Nick Robarge-Grenne scored four times.

Brett Juntunen hit a homerun for the Bobcats, while Noah Lambert took the loss on the mound.

COUGARS SHUTOUT EAGLES

Ethan Garrand scattered six hits over seven innings while striking out 10 in leading Northeastern Clinton to a 6-0 win over Beekmantown Monday.

Garrand also helped the Cougars at the plate with a two-RBI double, while connecting for a pair of hits in the game along with Kaleb LaBarge and Bryan Claudio.

Kaden Myers had a pair of hits for the Eagles, while starting on the mound. Ian McCasland added a double.

PATRIOTS TOP VIKINGS

Troy McDonald struck out 11 batters and scattered four hits and three runs over seven innings in a complete game, 6-3 win over Moriah Monday.

Kaleb Walton and Spencer Dubay each connected on a double and a pair of base hits for the Patriots, while Connor Devins had a pair of singles.

Zack Baker had a pair of doubles for the Vikings, while Jerin Sargent returned to the diamond for the Vikings, taking the loss on the mound.

PANTHERS SHUT OUT BEAVERS

Crown Point scored 10 runs in the second inning en route to a 16-0 win over Keene in a five-inning contest Monday.

Tristan Carey had a trio of hits, including a double, while Cody Crammond added a double.

On the mound, Noah Peters was perfect after the opening inning, allowing a pair of hits over five innings in getting the win.

Aidan Lopez started on the mound for the Beavers, taking the loss.