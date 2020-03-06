Class B boys: Chiefs and Eagles to decide season series, sectional title

× Expand Connor Recore of Saranac and Parker Kelly of Beekmantown

PLATTSBURGH | The top seed Saranac Chiefs (17-4) and second seed Beekmantown Eagles (16-5) split their regular season meetings in the CVAC, and will now meet Saturday, 7 p.m., at the Plattsburgh State Field House for the Section VII/Class B championship.

The Chiefs moved back into the NYSSWA Class B poll at 29th following their 64-39 win over Northeastern Clinton in the semifinal round, as Connor Recore led the Chiefs with 17 points while Jared Duquette and Brady Hebert each scored 14.

The Eagles are listed as an honorable mention team in the rankings, as Ian-James McCasland sunk the winning free throw in their 43-42 win over PHS, with Nate Finley scoring 11 points, Parker Kelly nine, McCasland eight and Andrew Sorrell eight.

× Expand Jared Duquette

Brady Hebert

1. Saranac Chiefs

The Chiefs enter the finals on a six game win streak, with their last loss coming to Class C top seed Moriah, the top ranked team in the state.

Connor Recore, who ranks 51st on the Section VII boys scoring list with 1,138 points, averaged 24.1 point and 10.0 rebounds per game, leading the CVAC and second in the section.

Jared Duquette adds 16.0 points and 6.4 rebounds, While Cogan Johnston averages 7.9, Jack Mather 6.7 and Conner Burns 6.4 per game.

Jacob Pierce (5.5) and Brady Hebert (5.0) also average above five a game, while Hebert adds 5.0 assists. They are followed in scoring by Kegan Brown (3.0), Shey Manor (1.8), Sam Carter (1.0) and Nick Liberty (0.8).

× Expand Ian-James McCasland

Nate Finley

2. Beekmantown Eagles

The Eagles have won five of their last six games, falling to Class D top seed Schroon Lake at the end of the regular season.

Parker Kelly leads a balanced scoring attack for the Eagles, averaging 13.3 points per game, while Nate Finley averages 11.3 and Andrew Sorrell 11.2.

Cole Nephew averages just below double digits at 9.2 per game, with Ian-James McCasland adding 8.8.

Andrew VanNatten scored 2.0 per game in the regular season, followed by John LaPorte (1.4), Brady Mason (0.8), Victor Mason (0.7), Mitchell French (0.4) and Kyle Sarnow (0.1).

Overtime thriller

The Eagles scored the first win of the year in their CVAC series against the Chiefs, as McCasland scored 20 points, including the game-winning basket off a steal, in a 73-71 overtime win.

Nephew added 16 and Finley 13 in the win, while Recore scored 23, Johnston 16 and Hebert 13 for the Chiefs.

Chiefs even series

In the rematch, the Chiefs jumped out to a 35-15 lead over the Eagles en route to a 77-44 win as Recore led the Chiefs with 22 points.

Duquette added 12 and Johnston 10 for the winners, while Sorrell had 16 and Kelly 10 for the Eagles.