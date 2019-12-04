Class B boys basketball: Hornets defend with new faces

The Plattsburgh High varsity boys basketball team are the defending Section VII/Class B champions heading into the new season, but will have several positions to replace as they face a challenge from the rest of the Class B foes.

× Expand Ian DeTulleo

Hornets look to reload

PLATTSBURGH | Head coach Chris Hartmann said the top priority for the Plattsburgh High boys varsity basketball team will be replacing key graduates.

“We were hit hard by graduation losing four out of five starters and the bulk of our scoring,” said Hartmann. “We have a good amount of speed and we look to utilize our speed to offset our lack of size. Establishing roles, especially a consistent scorer, will be important for us in the early games of the season. Ian DeTulleo, Dylan Garrant, Jaden Kalinowski and Liam Perkins are saw considerable playing time last year and will expected to be leaders this year. I believe if we reach our potential defensively, we should be competitive in league play.”

Members of the Hornet roster include Ian Campbell, Jayvon Carpenter, Riley Channell, Ian DeTulleo, Dylan Garrant, Jaden Kalinowski, Carter King, Myles King, Garrett Lemza, Kurt Ouellette and Liam Perkins.

× Expand Connor Record

Chiefs hope size, athletic ability key to championship

SARANAC | Coach Michael Recore and the Saranac varsity boys basketball team hope to return to the sectional finals this season and come away with the trophy in 2020.

“We are returning several veteran players from last years team,” said Recore. “I believe our strengths are going to be our size and our athletic ability. Our focus is to come ready to play each and every time we step onto the court and not to lose focus.”

Recore said several players will be a factor as they have grown another year.

“We are returning our leading scorers Connor Recore and Jared Duquette, along with leading rebounder Cogan Johnston, and our leading assist man Brady Hebert,” he said. “Another key contributor to our success from last year Jack Mather returns. We are looking to get better each night and with the hopes of winning and extending the season as long as possible.”

Members of the Chief roster include Dane Dessureault, Connor Burns, Sam Carter, Nick Liberty, Jack Mather, Brady Hebert, Connor Recore, Jared Duquette, Cogan Johnston, Shey Manor and Jacob Pierce.

× Expand Thomas Gilbo

Cougars looking for fast-paced style of play

CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton varsity boys basketball team will use a core of returning players to push the pace throughout the 2019-20 season, according to coach Luke Connell.

“We have a strong returning core of players that are willing to work hard,” Connell said. “We are pushing ourselves in practice to play fast-paced basketball. We need to work on controlling the clock and playing offense at a slower pace when we have a lead. We like to run, but when we slow down, we tend to make a lot of mental mistakes.”

Connell added the preseason has been about conditioning.

“We have been really pushing our conditioning to make sure that we can run hard the whole game,” he said. “I think having four out of five starters returning really makes a difference and helps our overall preparation. I think we are in the mix to win the section. Our team goal this year is to win the section title.”

Members of the Cougar roster include Alex Gomez, Spencer Trudo, Mason Supernaw, James Molinski, Thomas Gilbo, Bryan Claudio, Robert Thompson, Ryan O’Donnell, Jack Gero and Stephan Garrow.

× Expand Mitchell French

Eagles seek to improve through season

BEEKMANTOWN | Head coach Ryan Converse will have a Beekmantown varsity boys basketball team with a solid core of returning players and first year players as they enter league play.

“We are excited about this year,” said Converse. “We have a solid core of returning players and a good compliment of first year players to create depth and balance. We are a young team with only two seniors (one with varsity experience) on the roster. Our returning juniors gained valuable experience as sophomores on varsity last year. This group really loves to be in the gym. They genuinely enjoy being around each other… and they are tremendously hard workers. Our goal is to learn from our mistakes, continue to grow throughout the season, and be playing our best basketball at the end of the season.”

Members of the Eagle roster include Nathaniel Finley, Mitchell French, Parker Kelly, John LaPorte, Brady Mason, Victor Mason, Ian-James McCasland, Isaac McClatchie, Cole Nephew, Kyle Sarnow, Andrew Sorrell and Andrew Van Natten.

× Expand Austin Rock

Indians look to improve

PERU | The varsity boys basketball team for Peru will seek to build off a season of struggles in 2018-19, with a team featuring five seniors, five juniors and two sophomores.

Members of the Indians roster include Austin Varno, Wyatt Premore, Austin Rock, Jacob Burgette, Caeden Carlo, Sam Godfrey, Veikko Loefman, Logan Bartholomew, Jacob Breen, Brendon Guay and Kade Manchester.