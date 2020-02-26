Class B boys quarters: Cougars pounce early on Indians

× Expand Jill Lobdell Bryan Claudio soars to the basket for Northeastern Clinton, scoring two of his 22 points to help the Cougars defeat Peru in the Class B quarterfinal round.

CHAMPLAIN | The fourth seed Northeastern Clinton varsity boys basketball team jumped out to a 46-23 halftime lead in their Section VII/Class B quarterfinal against fifth seed Peru Wednesday, en route to a 68-42 win.

Bryan Claudio scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the first half to lead the Cougar offense.

“It feels good to live another day,” said Claudio. “Honestly, practicing with these guys everyday is great. I’m just happy that we get to play again. We came out strong. We hit our shots early and played tough defense throughout the game.”

Mason Supernaw added 13 points.

“This game was good all the way around,” he said. “We were able to work well on offense and defense. It’s a good way to build confidence going into the next round.”

“It was a great, strong start,” said Cougar coach Luke Connell. “Our press started out strong. It helped us build our confidence and get our momentum going.”

Alex Gomez added 11 points for the Cougars, while James Molinski scored six, Stephan Garrow six, Thomas Gilbo five, and Spencer Trudo five.

For Peru, Sam Godfrey scored 12 points as Brendon Guay added 11, Austin Rock six, Caeden Carlo six, Veikko Loefman three, Kade Manchester two, Jacob Burgette one and Jacob Breen one.