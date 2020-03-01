Class B boys semis: Eagles, Chiefs advance to finals

× Expand Jill Lobdell Beekmantown's Ian-James McCasland goes through the traffic of PHS defenders Ian DeTulleo, Riley Channell and Kurt Ouellette during the Section VII/Class B semifinals Saturday.

PLATTSBURGH | The Beekmantown Eagles and Saranac Chiefs both advanced to the Section VII/Class B boys basketball finals Saturday at Clinton Community College, as Beekmantown scored a 43-42 win over Plattsburgh High and Saranac defeated Northeastern Clinton, 64-39.

The Eagles and Chiefs will meet Saturday, March 7, 7 p.m., at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

McCasland hits winning free throw

Leading 27-18 at half, the second seed Eagles were outscored 14-6 in the final quarter by the third seed Hornets, with Ian DeTulleo scoring four straight points To give PHS a 42-41 lead with just under one minute to play.

Beekmantown’s Nate Finley the made one of two free throws to tie the game at 42-42. The Hornets were then able to get the ball into the paint on their next possession, but Parker Kelly was able to deflect the shot attempt, with Ian-James McCasland getting the board of Beekmantown before being fouled with 3.1 seconds remaining.

“We were actually looking to foul but we did not get anyone on their penetration so they got into the lane,” said McCasland. “Parker came up big there and got the block on it.

“I was surprised the ball came to me so I just tried to get down the court as fast as I could,” he added.

Kelly said the team was focused on one play at a time late.

“We had to slow down, work together as a team, make our shots and play good defense,” said Kelly.

After missing the first free thrown, Plattsburgh High called their final timeout.

“I felt like I was a kicker and they were trying to ice me,” McCasland said. “I was trying to clear my mind and be free. The second shot felt way better than the first.”

Going back to the line, McCasland knocked down the second, then reacting to the Hornets inbound pass and stealing the ball, throwing it high into the air in celebration to end the game.

“I was so hyped up about the free throw I was just trying to find someone to guard and the ball came right to me. It was perfect."

“Ian has been our work horse all year long,” said coach Ryan Converse. “He has got a motor that just does not quit and we tend to go how he goes. He is an effort guy who does all the things that do not show up in the box score and he came up big today not only getting the steal but making the free throw.”

Finley led the Eagles with 11 points, while Kelly added nine, McCasland eight, Andrew Sorrell eight, Cole Nephew three, Andrew VanNatten two and John LaPorte two,

For the Hornets, Dylan Garrant scored 11 points, while Liam Perkins added eight, DeTulleo six, Myles King five, Ian Campbell four, Carter King three, Kurt Oullette three and Riley Channell two.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Connor Recore led Saranac with 17 points in the Class B sectional semifinals against NCCS.

Chiefs pull away from Cougars

A 33-17 run over the middle two quarters of play gave Saranac the room they needed to score a 64-39 win over Northeastern Clinton, as Connor Recore led the Chiefs with 17 points while Jared Duquette and Brady Hebert each scored 14.

“We have some things we need to polish up before next Saturday,” said Saranac coach Mike Recore. “We had two weeks off and that did not help us in any shape. We will work on some things and be alright.”

Recore said the defensive side of the ball was something the team was able to work on during the game.

“We got out to a lead and in the second half we were able to fix some of the things we struggled with in the first half,” he said.

Jack Mather and Jacob Pierce each scored six points for the Chiefs, with Conner Burns adding five and Cogan Johnston two.

James Molinski scored 11 points for the Cougars, with Alex Gomez scoring 10, Thomas Gilbo five, Mason Supernaw four, Spencer Trudo four, Bryan Claudio three and Stephan Garrow two.