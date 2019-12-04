Class B girls basketball: Cougars want to stay on top

The Northeastern Clinton varsity girls basketball team is hoping to again claim the Section VII/Class B title with the goal of returning to the Final Four in Troy, but will face competition from Saranac and Peru, along with PHS and Beekmantown.

× Expand Kya McComb

Four all stars return to lead Cougars

CHAMPLAIN | The defending Section VII/Class B champions will bring back plenty of experience this season as they seek to retain the title.

“We will be building on some experienced leadership and team speed while looking to build on our rebounding this season,” said head coach Robb Garrand.

Four Cougars named all stars in 2019 return, including CVAC MVP Kya McComb, first teamer Abby Racine, third team member Marlie Sample and honorable mention selection Audi Hollister.

Members of the Cougar roster include Taylor Goodrow, Brinley LaFountain, Kya McComb, Chelsea Guerin, Abby Racine, Bryn Sample, Marlie Sample, Audi Hollister, Ellie Prairie and Bailee LaFountain.

× Expand Kayla Myers

Chiefs return four to court

SARANAC | Coach Tim Newell said the mix of youth and experience on the Saranac varsity girls basketball team should help lead to a season of improvement throughout.

“We return Four players back from last years team Payton Couture, Kayla Myers, Sydney Myers and Allison Garman,” said Newell. “I feel we have a good balance of experience and youth. Payton Couture, Kayla Myers and Sydney Myers will have to lead us early on and we hope to get Allison Garman back soon from injury. All of the newcomers to the team will have to find a role to fill this season. I’m excited with the new players we have this year.”

Newell said constant improvement will be the key to a late season run.

“I expect them all to improve throughout the season,” he said. “Our team goal will to be play our best basketball this coming February. It will take a lot of hard work and commitment but I have know doubt this group of young ladies will give it their all.”

Members of the Chief roster include Kayla Myers, Sydney Myers, Allison Garman, Hannah Peroza, Grace Patterson, Grace Reil, Lexie Denis, Lia Parker, Aislyn Liberty and Raegan Mulverhill.

× Expand Abbi Crahan

Hornets led by returning starters

PLATTSBURGH | Under the direction of first year head coach Molly Flynn, the Plattsburgh High girls varsity basketball team will look to the on court leadership of returning starters this season.

“The Hornets return four starters and hope strong leadership will make them contenders in the CVAC this season,” said Flynn. “Captains Abbi Crahan and Jodi Murray, along with Hannah Baker, Kennedi LaValley and Lacy Wright all return to the squad this year. Five incoming juniors and two freshmen round out the 2019-2020 Hornet squad.”

Members of the Hornet roster include Hannah Baker, Abbi Crahan, Kaya Fields, Calli Fitzwater, Alyssa Hemingway, Kennedi LaValley, Jodi Murray, Tessa Seifert, Madeline Woodward, Lacy Wright, Julia Yocum and T. Young.

× Expand Anna Drapeau

Speed to be key for Eagles

BEEKMANTOWN | The Eagles varsity girls basketball team will use their pace to hopefully get the results needed to be competitive in league this season, according to head coach Kate Duprey.

“We have eight returners and five seniors this year,” said Duprey. “The five newcomers from JV will round out an athletic group this year. We have great leadership and a very hard work ethic. We have a lot of speed amongst this group and plan to use that in our game planning. The girls are pushing each other in practice to improve our offense game. I look forward to a very positive season for this group.”

Members of the Eagle roster include Frankie Beaird, Bella Brown, Zoe Danville, Anna Drapeau, Avery Durgan, Aleyah Lafountain, Jillian Martin, Alexis Provost, Kiera Regan, Jhenna Trombley, Hailey Williams and Faith Whitney.

× Expand Kelly Sarbou

Indians want to build off 13-win season

PERU | The Peru varsity girls basketball team made it to the Section VII/Class B finals last season, and would like to return to the Field House in hopes of advancing in 2020.

“I hope to play a big role in the league this season,” said coach Eric Dubay. “The league is filled with quality teams but I think if we play our game — smart, tough, tenacious ball — then we can play with anyone.”

The Indians roster includes returning players Kelly Sarbou, Emily Beattie, Kayleigh Jackson, Bri Brousseau (honorable mention all star) and Kortney McCarthy (second team all star), along with newcomers Erin Lawliss, Bella Bedard, Tynicia Hendrix, Aofie Lawliss and Emma St. Dennis.

Dubay is assisted by Meghan Lawliss.