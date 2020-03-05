Class B girls: Cougars, Chiefs to meet for sectional final

× Expand Northeastern Clinton's Abby Racine and Saranac's Payton Couture.

PLATTSBURGH | The best rivalry in Section VII girls basketball this season will come to a head Friday evening at 8 p.m. as the top seed Northeastern Clinton Cougars (20-1) and second seed Saranac Chiefs (17-4) will take at the Plattsburgh State Field House for the Class B sectional title.

The Cougars are the ninth ranked team in the state in Class B, ranked as high as second with two wins over the Chiefs before Saranac scored a 48-45 win against them Feb. 11. The Chiefs are unranked.

Both teams are led by career 1,000-point scorers, as Cougar senior point guard Kya McComb, a two-time all state selection, is 35th on the Section VII girls scoring list with 1,172 career points. Saranac junior forward Payton Couture, an honorable mention all state player last season, ranks 64th on the same list with 1,037 points.

Kya McComb

1. Northeastern Clinton Cougars

Marlie Sample

McComb has averaged 13.2 points per game this season, while the team has been led in points average by Abby Racine, an all state selection from 2019 who has averaged 13.7 per.

Marlie Sample adds 9.4 per game, while Audi Hollister, who has been out since the Cougars’ third game against Beekmantown and is doubtful for the Friday matchup, averaged 8.1.

Bryn Sample (7.7) is also above five points per game on a Cougar team that has been balanced in scoring over the past three seasons. Eighth grader Brinley LaFountain adds 3.4 per, followed by Bailee LaFountain (3.1), Chelsea Guerin (2.1), Ellie Prairie (1.7) and Taylor Goodrow (0.7).

Against Saranac, Racine averaged 17.0 over the three games, while McComb had 13.3, Hollister 10.0 in two games, Bryn Sample 6.7 and Marlie Sample 6.0.

Sydney Myers

2. Saranac Chiefs

Allison Garman

The Chiefs are on a nine game win streak after losing to NCCS in January, with Couture scoring a league-best 19.5 per game (410 points on the season), second in Section VII to Bolton's Maria Baker.

Sydney Myers also averages double digits for the Chiefs with 10.2, while Allison Garman has come back to average 4.7 per game after missing the first five games of the season recovering from injury.

Kayla Myers averages 3.7 per game, followed by Aislyn Liberty (3.2 over nine games, out since Franklin Academy), Lia Parker (2.5), Lexie Denis (2.4) Hannah Peroza (2.3), Grace Patterson (1.7), Raegan Mulverhill (1.6) and Grace Reil (1.4).

Against NCCS, Couture has averaged 16.3, while Sydney Myers averaged 6.3. Kayla Myers averaged 6.0 over the three games, while Liberty scored six in the only game she played against the Cougars.

THIS SEASON: Muggsy’s matchup

The Chiefs and Cougars first met in the championship game of the Muggsy’s Tournament in Saranac, with the Cougars pulling away in the second half for a 49-34 win after a 24-23 halftime lead.

McComb led the Cougars in scoring with 19 points, while Marlie Sample scored 11 and Hollister 10. Racine was not at the game, attending the NYSPHSAA Student Athlete Council meeting in Syracuse.

Sydney Myers led the Chiefs with 11 points, while Couture scored 10 and Aislyn Liberty six. The Chiefs were without Garman, who started the season injured.

First league showdown

The Cougars went to 11-0 on the season with a 49-37 win over the Chiefs, who fell to 8-4.

McComb and Racine each scored 12 points in the win, while Hollister and Bryn Sample each scored nine.

Couture scored 16 for the Chiefs, as Kayla Myers scored nine with Garman and Lia Parker each adding nine.

Chiefs strike back

On senior night at NCCS, Saranac ended the Cougars’ undefeated season and 37 game CVAC win streak with a 48-45 win, as Couture, Garman and Sydney Myers hit for the final six points of the game for Saranac after a late 42-42 tie.

Couture finished with 23 points, while Kayla Myers had nine, Sydney Myers six and Garman four.

Racine led the Cougars with 23 points with McComb scoring 15 points. Hollister was unavailable for the Cougars in the game after an injury against Beekmantown.

Semifinal wins

The Chiefs scored a 55-45 win over Peru in the Section VII/Class B semifinals last Saturday, with Couture scoring 22 points and Sydney Myers adding 18.

The Cougars scored a 69-25 win over Beekmantown, as Marlie Sample scored 14 points, Brinley LaFountain 13 and Bryn Sample 12.