Class B girls semis: Cougars, Chiefs to meet for girls title

× Expand Jill Lobdell Northeastern Clinton’s Marlie Sample drives to the basket against Anna Drapeau of Beekmantown in the Class B semifinals Saturday.

PLATTSBURGH | The top ranked Northeastern Clinton girls varsity basketball team and second seed Saranac advanced to the Section VII/Class B finals Saturday, with wins over Beekmantown and Peru, respectively, at Clinton Community College.

The Cougars and Chiefs will meet for the sectional title Friday, March 6, 8 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

Cougars get early lead

A 21-3 opening quarter put the Cougars into a lead they would not look back on in defeating fourth seed Beekmantown, 69-23.

“I’m excited for our next game,” said Brinley LaFountain, looking ahead to the Cougars . “I think this game our team a lot of confidence. I’m excited for this week of practices as we prepare. I think that this will make us work really hard in practice and make us want the next game even more.”

“It is a great accomplishment to move on to the sectional finals for a third year,” said Marlie Sample. “This game showed us things that we have to work on and what we were good at.”

Sample led the Cougars with 14 points, while LaFountain added 13, Bryn Sample 12, Kya McComb six, Abby Racine six, Bailee LaFountain six, Chelsea Guerin six, Ellie Prairie four and Taylor Goodrow two, as all nine players scored for the Cougars.

“I am very pleased right now,” said coach Robb Garrand. “We worked really hard on making the adjustments we needed to do. I thought it was a great production with the whole team. We had some key leaders that did a great job defensively and set us up offensively.”

For Beekmantown Anna Drapeau scored nine points, with Kiera Regan adding five, Hailey Williams four, Faith Whitney three, Jhenna Trombley two, Lauren Cross two and Avery Durgan two.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Payton Couture of Saranac tries to get a shot over the outstretched arm of Peru’s Kortney McCarthy in the Section VII/Class B girls semifinals.

Chiefs score win over Indians

Saranac gradually built a lead over the middle quarters, outscoring Peru 13-10 in the second and 15-9 in the third en route to a 55-45 win.

“We wanted to only let them have one shot,” said Payton Couture, who led the Chiefs with 22 points, of the Chiefs defensive tactics. “We needed to box out on Bri (Brousseau). She is their biggest rebounder. We only wanted them to have one shot and let us go, and keep running the floor.”

“I’m really proud of my team,” added Sydney Myers, who added 18 points. “We worked really hard tonight. It’s really exciting that all the hard work that we put in these past two weeks came true with the win.”

“Sydney is a gamer,” said Saranac coach Tim Newell. “She works really hard and that isn’t something I question about her. She will tell you she didn’t have her best game. She had some looks inside that she missed. The intensity and the desire to get to the rim was huge. Payton is our go to, but Sydney is our spark plug. With both Payton and Sydney playing well at the same time, we do pretty well.”

Raegan Mulverhill added three points for the Chiefs, while Allison Garman scored four, Hannah Peroza three and Kayla Myers three.

For Peru, Kortney McCarthy and Emily Beattie each scored 12 points, while Brousseau added 11 and Kayleigh Jackson 10.