Class B to decide girls, boys basketball finalists

× Abby Racine and Northeastern Clinton are the top seed in the Class B girls basketball tournament, and will play fourth seed Beekmantown Friday at 4:45 p.m.

PLATTSBURGH | Class B basketball enters the Plattsburgh State Field House Friday afternoon and evening, as the four semifinal games in girls and boys basketball will be played to determine which four teams will vie for the championships next week.

GIRLS SEMIFINAL

NO. 3 SARANAC V. NO. 2 PERU — 3 P.M.

The Peru Indians and Saranac Chiefs split their regular season games in the CVAC, as Saranac scored a 32-23 win on their home court Jan. 9 and Peru returned the favor with a 36-29 win over the Chiefs on their home court Feb. 7.

Kortney McCarthy leads the Indians with 9.8 points per game and 2.4 assists, while Ally Post averages 8.1 points per game. Bri Brousseau contributes 7.8 points per game and leads the team in rebounding average with 8.6, while Kayleigh Jackson averages 1.9 steals per game.

Sophomore Payton Couture leads the Chiefs with 13.0 points per game, while seniors Alivia Waldron and Hannah Desserault help to provide leadership for the team.

NO. 4 BEEKMANTOWN V. NO. 1 NCCS — 4:45 P.M.

Ana Drapeau, Taylor Nelson and Avery Durgan led the Beekmantown Eagles into the Class B semifinals in a 45-26 win over Plattsburgh High, as Drapeau scored 10 points, Nelson, eight, and Durgan played key defensive minutes.

The outside-inside combination of Kya McComb and Abby Racine lead the Northeastern Clinton Cougars offensively, with McComb averaging 11.8 points per game and Racine 11.2. Audi Hollister, Caitlin Houghton and Marlie Sample are also looked to for contributions on both sides of the court.

BOYS SEMIFINAL

NO. 3 BEEKMANTOWN V. NO. 2 SARANAC — 6:30 P.M.

The Eagles and Chiefs split their CVAC regular season games this season, with both teams winning at home as Beekmantown scored a 75-70 win Dec. 13 and Saranac recorded a 55-52 win Feb. 1.

Connor Recore of the Chiefs was the top scorer among CVAC Division I players, averaging 18.9 points this season, while Jared Duquette adds another 12 points per contests.

Parker Kelly leads the Eagles with 12.7 points per game.

NO. 4 NCCS V. NO. 1 PHS — 8:15 P.M.

Bryan Claudio leads the Cougars with a 12-point per game average, scoring seven points against Peru to advance to the semifinal round against the Plattsburgh Hornets.

Spencer Trudo scored 15 points against the Indians, while Thomas Gilbo added 12.

Bailey Pombrio averages 12.3 points per game on a Plattsburgh team that often spread the wealth offensively, as Zach Bieber and Tyler Phillips have also had leading nights this season.