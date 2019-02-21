Class C boys basketball enters quarterfinal round

× Colton Huestis and the Ticonderoga Sentinels are the third seed heading into Thursday’s Class C quarterfinal games and will host Lake Placid. Meanwhile, Jerin Sargent and the Moriah Vikings are the second seed, as they host Saranac Lake Thursday evening. Both teams will host their respective games starting at 6 p.m.

PLATTSBURGH | The Section VII/Class C boys playoff gets underway Thursday with games in Port Henry, Ticonderoga and Clintonville as six teams vie for a spot in the semifinals along with top seed Northern Adirondack.

All games start at 6 p.m. at the home court of the top seed in each contest.

NO. 7 SARANAC LAKE AT NO. 2 MORIAH

The Saranac Lake Red Storm enters the Class C playoff as the seventh seed behind leading scorer Jacob Shipman, who averages 10 points per game (ppg), while Zach Churco adds 8.5. The team also has four other players who average over four points per game in Brooks Fletcher, James Catania, Brady Yando and Dylan Stewart.

Shipman also leads the team in rebounds, while Fletcher is the team’s top steals man.

For the Vikings, Jerin Sargent and Braden Swan have each averaged 14.6 points this season, as Maddox Blaise adds 9.7, Mike Rollins, 7.1, and Jeff Strieble, 7.0. Sargent leads the team with 8.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game, while Swan averages 4.2 assists.

NO. 6 LAKE PLACID AT NO. 3 TICONDEROGA

Two of the top scorers in Section VII will take to the court in Ticonderoga Thursday, as Jearanut “Pao” Tantitanomwong (22.8 ppg) of Lake Placid squares off with the Sentinels’ Colton Huestis (23.2 ppg).

Jesse Izzo adds 8.6 poinpointts per game for the Blue Bombers, while Jacob Novick averages six rebounds a game and Jake Coursen five. Matt Brandes leads Lake Placid along with Tantitanomwong at 2.5 assists, while Tantitanomwong averages 3.3 steals per game.

Center Michael DuShane provides a spark for the Sentinels on both sides of the floor, while Jack Grinnell, Bobby Condit and Terrence Benedict have provided key points and minutes for the Sentinels throughout the season.

NO. 5 SETON CATHOLIC AT NO. 4 AUSABLE VALLEY

The MVAC northern division champions are led by 1,000-point scorer Neil Yang (21.7 ppg), along with contributions from Tom Murray (13.8), Foster Ovios (10.3) and Matt Ladieu (6.9).

Ovios leads the team with 9.4 rebounds per game, while Yang tallied 3.0 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

The Patriots are led by Mason and Eli Douglas, as Mason averages 13.3 points per game and Eli, 10.1, while Luis Perez added 9.6.

Mason Douglas leads the team with 10.5 rebounds per game, while Perez averages 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals.