Class C boys basketball semifinals set

× Cody Lambert, of Northern Adirondack, pulls down a defensive rebound under pressure from AuSable Valley’s Carter Matzel and Matt Pray earlier this season. The two teams will meet again today in the Class C semifinals.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Section VII/Class C boys basketball playoffs will decide the two finalists today with a pair of semifinal contests at Beekmantown High School as rivals Ticonderoga and Moriah will play at 6 p.m., followed by AuSable Valley and top seed Northern Adirondack at 7:30 p.m.

NO. 3 TICONDEROGA VS. NO. 2 MORIAH

The second seed Moriah Vikings have scored three wins against the Ticonderoga Sentinels this season with wins of 65-55 Nov. 25, 67-39 Jan. 16 and 48-41 Feb. 13.

Jerin Sargent scored 16 points to lead the Vikings past Saranac Lake in the quarterfinal round, while Maddox Blaise had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Jeff Strieble added 12 points in the win.

For the Sentinels, CVAC leading scorer Colton Huestis scored 24 points against Lake Placid in the quarterfinal round, as Terrance Benedict added a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Michael DuShane added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

NO. 4 AUSABLE VALLEY VS. NO. 1 NORTHERN ADIRONDACK

The Northern Adirondack Bobcats scored a 66-50 win over AuSable Valley Patriots Jan. 16 while sweeping the regular season series with a 63-42 win Feb. 14.

Reed Lashway leads the Bobcats with 19.2 points per game, while Brett Juntunen added 15.6 per game. Cody Peryea, Cody Lambert and Lucas Smart are also key contributors.

The Patriots got 15 points and 10 rebounds from Eli Douglas and 14 points from Evan Snow in their quarterfinal win over Seton Catholic, as Luis Perez added seven points in the win.