Class C boys basketball: Vikings look for C repeat

The Moriah Vikings returned to the Class C ranks last season and claimed the sectional title before falling in the regional finals, one of the best games of the year against Lake George. This season, they will look to defend that title against AuSable Valley, Lake Placid, Northern Adirondack, Saranac Lake, Seton Catholic and rival Ticonderoga.

× Expand Braden Swan

Vikings set to defend

PORT HENRY | The team of the decade in Section VII basketball will look to defend their Class C title, starting late for the second year in a row.

“Due to another prolonged football season, our basketball season will begin the day after our kids play for the football state championship in Syracuse,” said head coach Brian Cross. “We have six returning players from last year and eight kids who all played on the JV team last year. We don’t have a lot of size, but do have kids that can get up and down the court and play defense. It may take some time to get our shooting touch but I am confident once football is over we will re-focus quickly.”

Cross said leadership will come from Brade Swan and Mike Rollins, both four-year members of the team and the last two remaining to have had state gold hung around their necks.

Cody Petro, Maddox Blaise, Matt Diehl will also have the chance to contribute. Bryce Sprague, Rowan Swan and Will Rohrer will also be part of the rotation.

“In order for us to be successful we will have to stay healthy,” said Cross. “We have nine games before Jan. 1 and we have scheduled some tough non-league games again, which will only make us better in the long run.”

Members of the Viking roster include Maddox Blaise, Mike Demarais, Cody Petro, Mike Rollins, Luke Smith, Braden Swan, Bryce Hammond, Rowan Swan, Will Rohrer, Ron Ward, Jared Lewis, Matt Diehl and Addison Hanchett.

× Expand Conall Tierney

Sentinels low on numbers, but not intensity

TICONDEROGA | Head coach Joe Defayette will be looking to help develop a young yet small crop of talent in Ticonderoga as the varsity boys basketball season begins.

“We only have eight players this year and I look forward to developing good chemistry and being well balanced,” said Defayette. “We are a relatively young team. We return Terrence Benedict and Conall Tierney from last year. We will probably struggle early on, but I look forward to improving throughout the year as our first year players gain experience. Zane Ott is a first year senior transfer, Brock and Thomas are juniors and Monty, Braden, and Brayton are sophomores. I would like to see us improve throughout the year and make it to the sectional finals.”

Members of the Sentinel roster include Terrence Benedict, Monty Benedict, Zane Ott, Conall Tierney, Braden Perry, Brayton Molina, Thomas Belden and Brock Huestis.

× Expand Tom Murray

Knights learning the game

PLATTSBURGH | Head coach Larry Converse said learning the offense and emphasizing team defense have been key goals in the preseason for the Seton Catholic varsity boys basketball team.

“With only one player over 6’0”, rebounding will be paramount if we are going to have any success,” Converse added. “With five players with limited or no basketball experience, we will have to learn and grow together as a team.”

Tom Murray and Foster Ovios return to the squad as starters from last season, and will be counted on for leadership from Converse.

“If we can come together as a team and get contributions from all nine players, we should be competitive,” Converse said. “Alex Coupal and Kolbee LaPoint will also be starters. Both need to contribute for us to have any success. The fifth starter will come from Josh Evans, Gary Li, Connor Wu, Alex Trombley or Chris Wang.”

× Expand Dylan Stewart

Reds Storm return strong core

SARANAC LAKE | Returning players who also got plenty of court time over the offseason will be key for the Saranac Lake varsity boys basketball team this season.

“We have a strong nucleus of dedicated basketball players,” said head coach Dermott Morgan. “Landon Faubert, Nate McCarthy and Brady Yando all played spring club basketball with travel teams. We also had a strong spring season and played in several tournaments. The guys have good chemistry. We should be able to be a threat from the perimeter this year.”

Morgan said Zach Churco, Dylan Stewart, Carter Gagnon and Almin Cirikovic will also be key contributors.

“Zach is going to be our strongest post threat,” he said. “Dylan will share duties at point guard and wing. Carter can play post and wing. Almin is a threat from beyond the arc. I expect us to compete and be in the middle of the pack.”

Members of the Red Storm roster include Carter Hewitt, Landon Faubert, Nate McCarthy, James Catania, Brady Yando, Jonathan Zalewski, Ethan Rockhill, Carter Gagnon, Zachary Churco, Dylan Stewart, Gabe Faubert and Almin Cirikovic.

× Expand Cody Lambert

Bobcats hope to return to C finals

ELLENBURG | The Northern Adirondack varsity boys basketball team has seen a lot of success over the past five seasons, and they hope to continue that trend in the 2019-20 season.

“The Bobcats finished with a league record of 12-1, an overall mark of 17-5, and lost in the Section VII Class C title game to Moriah,” said coach Nate Bilow. “It was our fourth consecutive loss in the title game since winning it in 2015. Northern Adirondack was lead by a trio of departed seniors including league MVP Reed Lashway, Brett Juntunen, and Cody Peryea.”

Bilow said two returning starters will help lead the program to get back to the sectional title game in hopes of reclaiming the title.

“This year the team will rely on its two returning starters Lucas Smart and Cody Lambert,” he said. “Both athletes have already played two seasons at the varsity level, so adjusting to their more heavily relied upon roles shouldn’t take long for them to do. The Bobcats will still possess the ability to shoot the basketball from outside this season, however those opportunities may be limited if a post presence is not established. It’s hard to imagine anyone competing with Moriah this season for the Class C title. The Bobcats goal however will be to put themselves in position to have the chance in post-season play.”

Blue Bombers look to be in MVAC mix

LAKE PLACID | The Lake Placid boys varsity basketball team will seek to remain in the mix in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference.

“We are looking to be competitive and in the top half of the league as well as looking to be the top team in our division,” said head coach Brian VanNostrand, Jr. “As always, Seton Catholic and Willsboro are the teams to beat. With that, every team in our league is going to be a tough game for us.”

Members of the Blue Bomber roster include Matt Brandes, Justin Williams, Will Quilla, Jack Armstrong, Nick Marvin, Zach Gavin and Schyler Jordon.

× Expand Luis Perez

Patriots rely on returning starters

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley boys varsity basketball team will look to four returning starters to help them move toward the top of the CVAC Division II and Class C rankings.

“This season our team has a great mix of student athletes,” said head coach Jamie Douglass. “We have a returning core of three-year starters in Luis Perez, Carter Matzel and Evan Snow. Sophomore Eli Douglas is also a returning starter from last year.”

Douglass said the preseason focus has been on defending in the half court.

“We have a very deep, talented team, if everybody buys into the all-for-one and one-for-all them, and excels in their individual roles,” he said. “Then we can have a successful team.”

Members of the Patriot roster include Spencer Daby, Korvin Dixon, Nate Doner, Ryan Doner, Eli Douglas, Carson Garcia, River Hanff, Steven Malskis, Carter Matzel, Luis Perez, Eli Snow and Evan Snow.