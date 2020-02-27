Class C boys playoffs: Ovios three sends Knights to semis

× Expand Foster Ovios lines up a foul shot for Seton Catholic against Ticonderoga Thursday. Ovios hit a three pointer with one minute remaining to give the Knights a 53-52 win over the Sentinels.

TICONDEROGA | Foster Ovios scored the lone field goal of the final five minutes of the Section VII/Class C quarterfinal between fifth seed Seton Catholic and fourth seed Ticonderoga Thursday, and it was a big one.

Trailing 52-50 since the five minute mark of the fourth quarter, Ovios connected on a three-pointer with one minute to play, giving Seton Catholic a 53-52 lead.

“Coach had a play in mind, but it did not work out, so we had to reset and improvise,” said Ovios. “I had the ball at the top of the key and my defender did not have a hand up so I decided to take the shot and it worked. That’s definitely the number one shot I have hit. I didn’t even start shooting three’s until this season and moments like that, they are amazing. It’s probably my first big moment like that.”

Ticonderoga had three chances at the basket to end the game, including a shot in the final four seconds, but each were unable to find there way into the hoop.

Ovios finished with 15 points, while Alex Coupal led the team with 18 points, Tom Murray scored 16 and Gary Li four.

The Knights started in an 18-6 deficit before outscoring Ticonderoga 21-14 heading into halftime.

“We started to run our plays through and look for more open shots, At the end, our goal was to deny the wings late and play smart defense,” said Coupal.

For Ticonderoga, Terrence Benedict scored 14 points, with Brayton Molina adding 11. Braden Perry combined eight points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Sentinels, with Monty Benedict and Brock Huestis scoring five points each, Zane Ott six and Connor Yaw three.

The Knights will now take on the top seed in the Section VII/Class C playoffs Moriah, who is also the top ranked team in the state.

”We have put in 100 percent effort. We cannot have an bad stretches going up against Moriah. We have to give 100 percent and nothing less,” said Ovios.

Patriots pull away

Second seed AuSable Valley outscored seventh seed Lake Placid 46-20 in the first half en route to a 79-36 win Thursday.

“Tonight was a good team effort,” said Patriots coach Jamie Douglass. “We had the opportunity to give all of our players quality minutes. Senior Steve Malskis (three points) was voted player of the game by his teammates.”

Eli Douglas scored 28 points with four steals, while Luis Perez had 13 points and six assists. Nate Doner added nine points with Spencer Daby scoring four, Evan Snow four, Ryan Doner three, Carson Garcia three, Korvin Dixon three and River Hanf two.

Matt Brandes scored 12 points for the Blue Bombers, with Nick Marvin scoring seven, Adnan Cecunjanin six, Zach Gavin five, Jack Armstrong three and Justin Williams three.

Red Storm, Bobcats postponed

The sixth seed Saranac Lake at third seed Northern Adirondack game was postponed until Friday, 6 p.m. in Ellenburg.