Class C boys: Top ranked Vikings look to fend off Patriots for third time

× Expand Moriah's Braden Swan and AuSable Valley's Luis Perez

PLATTSBURGH | For 12 straight years, the Moriah varsity boys basketball has been at the Plattsburgh State Field House for the first weekend in March.

Having won seven straight Section VII titles (six D, one C), it will be up the second seed AuSable Valley (17-5) to end the top ranked Vikings' (20-1) streak in the Section VII/Class C title game Saturday, 5:15 p.m., at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

The Vikings scored a 90-64 win over Seton Catholic in the semifinals, as the top ranked team in the state got 23 points from Maddox Blaise, 22 from Braden Swan and 20 from Bryce Sprague.

The 19th ranked Patriots scored a 57-43 win over Northern Adirondack, with Luis Perez scoring 22 points and Eli Douglas 12.

× Expand Maddox Blaise

1. Moriah Vikings

Bryce Sprague

Since their Dec. 14 overtime loss to New Hartford, the Vikings have rolled off 16 straight wins, sweeping the CVAC in winning the overall and D-II titles.

Braden Swan averages 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, ranking 63rd on the Section VII scoring list with 1,081 points.

Bryce Sprague averages 18.9 points and 2.6 steals per, while Maddox Blaise had 10.9 points. Rowan Swan (5.5 points) and Mike Rollins (4.7) each average 5.6 rebounds to lead the team.

Will Rohrer comes off the bench to average 5.3 points, followed by Matt Diehl (2.9), Cody Petro (2.3), Addison Hanchett (0.8), Mike Demarais (0.8), Jared Lewis (0,3) and Bryce Hammond (0.3).

Mason Spring, Riley Demarais and Brady Olcott got their first varsity experience against Seton.

× Expand Carter Matzel

2. AuSable Valley Patriots

Eli Douglas

Since losing to the Vikings Jan. 24, the Vikings have scored 12 straight wins and have won 15 of 16.

Sophomore Eli Douglas led the Patriots with 17.6 points and 3.3 steals over the season, while Luis Perez has scored 11.6 while dishing out a team high 3.5 assists this season. Nate Doner (8.5 points) leads the team with 6.5 rebounds per game.

Carter Matzel (8.1), Korvin Dixon (5.8) and Evan Snow (5.0) averaged over five per game for the Patriots, followed by River Hanf (4.0), Ryan Doner (2.3), Carson Garcia (1.9), Spencer Daby (1.3), Eli Snow (1.0) and Steven Malskis (0.5). Tanner Furnia has played in both Patriots postseason games.

Second quarter key in opener

Moriah outscored AuSable Valley, 27-14, in the second quarter of their first CVAC meeting Dec. 10, as Braden Swan scored 21 points in the win, followed by Sprague with 14 and Rowan Swan with 11.

Douglas had 13 points for the Patriots, while Matzel added 11.

Patriots nearly pull off upset

In their second meeting Jan. 24, the Patriots held control of the game throughout the opening three quarters before Moriah exploded offensively for a 28-10 fourth quarter in a 62-51 win.

Braden Swan and Sprague each scored 21 points for the Vikings with Blaise adding 11, while Douglas scored 18 points and Matzel 10 for the Patriots.