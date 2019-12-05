Class C girls basketball: teams seek to challenge Vikings

The Moriah Vikings enter the 2019-20 season as the defending sectional champion in Class C, and will face competition throughout the class from AuSable Valley, Northern Adirondack, Saranac Lake, Seton Catholic, Ticonderoga and Lake Placid.

Vikings seek to defend crown

PORT HENRY | While losing a pair of 1,000-point scorers in Madison Olcott and Mackenzie Sprague, the Moriah girls varsity basketball team is looking to reload for another Class C title defense.

“We should be fairly competitive this season in the CVAC,” said head coach Stephan Pelkey. “Defensively I like where we are at right now in practice, offense is the biggest concern. We have put some new wrinkles in and it’s going to take time for the kids to adjust to what we are trying to get to. Leadership is another area of concern. Last season, we had three seniors with a lot of experience in big pressure situations, and while we have eight returning players, these players weren’t the focus of having to take the big shot or handle the ball in those situations. I want to see how they will respond.”

Kennady Allen and Noel Williams return as starters, while Gwen Eichen played the role of sixth player. Sage Baker, Cassidy Rushby, Jaiden Varmette and Taylor Brassard are also expected to contribute.

“We want to take the season one game at a time, and hopefully improve as individuals and as a team every time that we step out on the court,” said Pelkey. “That is our focus for the season.”

Members of the Viking roster include Jaiden Varmette, Noel Williams, Gwen Eichen, Taylor Brassard, Alexis Snyder, Avery Briggs, Kennady Allen, Cassidy Rushby, Kiyanna Stockwell, Zoe Olcott and Sage Baker.

Sentinels look to grow on court

TICONDEROGA | Head coach Rick Smith said the biggest goal for the Ticonderoga varsity girls basketball team this season will be learning the varsity game with an inexperienced roster.

“We have a roster filled with underclassmen,” Smith said. “We have more eighth graders (two) than we do Seniors (one). There is good team chemistry and the players are working hard. We will have to learn very quickly how to play at the Varsity level. There are players with good instincts and are developing basketball skills, but they will be called upon immediately to make an impact.”

Smith said his players are starting to fit into their roles.

“Jade Charboneau (11) and Sophia Dorsett (8) will share the point guard position,” said Smith “They are undersized but are good athletes. Cassidy Mattison (8) will be called upon to make an impact on the offensive end. Kaelyn Rice (12) and Kennedy Davis (10) will play inside. Molly Price (11) rounds out the starting five at guard. Kylee Huestis (11), Aurilea Leerkes (9), Lorelei Leerkes (11), are competing for playing time.”

Red Storm continue to grow

SARANAC LAKE | The Saranac Lake varsity girls basketball team will return several experienced players as they look to improve on a 10-win season from 2018-19.

We have seven returning players coming off a 10-win season where we beat Seton Catholic in the first round of sectionals,” said head coach Chad LaDue. “We hope to continue growing as a program and we are excited to see what another year together can do.”

Members of the Red Storm roster include Nora Glover, Olivia Bell, Mecalyn Sousa, Serena Stevens, Susan Stevens, Kelsey Leeret, Jasmine Bova, Madison Clark and Alex LaDue.

Bobcats want to build into championship form

ELLENBURG | Northern Adirondack varsity girls basketball coach Dennis LaBarge wants to see his team build throughout the year as they hope to make a deep playoff run.

“NAC has a good core of girls returning this year,” he said. “We also welcome a nice group of new players to the team. We hope to make adjustments and improvements from a year ago and compete hard for a chance to win more games. We also want to improve our mental toughness to overcome a few nerves and finish out games.”

Members of the Bobcat roster include Kira LaBarge, Brynne Gilmore, Anna Brown, Aiden Lambert, Emily Brooks, Morgan Lawrence, Emily Van Valkenburg, Alexis Belrose, Rhylee Poupore, Isabella Gilmore and MacKenna LaBarge.

Blue Bombers seek competitive season

LAKE PLACID | With a host of returning players with varsity experience, head coach Jeff Potter believes the Lake Placid varsity girls basketball team will be in the mix of MVAC teams.

“The team is comprised of two seniors, four juniors, two sophomores and an international student,” said Potter. “Seven of the nine girls are returning to play varsity this year, so we should be competitive in all of our league games.”

Members of the Blue Bomber roster include Izzy Armstrong, Arnita Cecunjanin, Grace Crawford, Kayla Delgado-Martinez, Deidra Kellerman, Sarah McKillip, Cheslea Moore, Elise Pierson and Natalie Tavares.

Patriots seek return to Class C finals

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley girls varsity basketball team will rely on a roster of young but experienced players to get back into the sectional championship picture in 2019-20.

“We hope to contend for the Division II crown this season, competing with NAC and Moriah,” said head coach Roger Long. “We are strong in team speed but lack size.”

Members of the Patriot roster include Koree Stillwell, Reanna Prentiss, Sophie Rennie, Shea Durgan, Cora Long, Brooklyn Douglass, Lilley Keyser, Jordan Pelkey, Hailey Bombard, Kate Knapp and Sarah Richards.

Knights take court with speed

PLATTSBURGH | The Seton Catholic varsity girls basketball team will have low numbers for the new season, but will have athletes who can get up and down the court, according to head coach Joanne Collins.

“What we lack in numbers we make up in speed and consistency,” said Collins. “We have many new players but are returning two key players from last year in Haley Murnane and Kennedy Spriggs. We have concentrated on the basics this preseason to ensure that all players have the correct posture and ability to compete the game.”

Members of the Knight roster include Haley Murnane, Kennedy Spriggs, Maddy Whalen, Maddy Boule, Allyson Johnston and Jack Rock Perez.