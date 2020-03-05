Class C girls: Bobcats, Vikings in sectional final

× Expand Alexis Belrose of Northern Adirondack and Noel Williams of Moriah

PLATTSBURGH | Even though it was a series sweep, only four points separated the Class C girls basketball top seed Northern Adirondack Bobcats (16-5) and third seed Moriah Vikings (14-8) during the regular season.

The two teams will renew their budding rivalry Friday, 6:15 p.m. in the Section VII/Class C finals at the Plattsburgh State Filed House. The Bobcats are the 15th ranked team in Class C entering the game.

× Expand Kira LaBarge

Brynne Gilmore

1. Northern Adirondack Bobcats

The Bobcats have won their last six games after back-to-back losses to St. Lawrence and Saranac, including their semifinal win over Ticonderoga.

Alexis Belrose leads the Bobcats in scoring with a 12.2 points per game average, while Kira LaBarge has a 9.4 average.

Brynne Gilmore (5.8) and Mackenna LaBarge (5.5) also average over five per game, followed by Isabella Gilmore (4.4), Anna Brown (3.7), Aiden Lambert (2.6), Rhylee Poupore (1,9), Emily VanValkenburg (1.7) and Morgan Lawrence (1.3). In their first varsity games, Abby Peryea scored four points against Ti, while Sophia Charland scored one.

× Expand Jill Lobdell Sage Baker

3. Moriah Vikings

Gwen Eichen

The Vikings also come into the contest on a six game winning streak, following a four game skid against Peru, AuSable Valley, Saranac and NAC.

Noel Williams averaged 11.6 per game for the Vikings this season, as Sage Baker had 7.3 and Gwen Eichen 7.2 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Kennady Allen averages five points and rebounds per game, while Zoe Olcott averages 4.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. Alexis Snyder (2.9), Avery Briggs (2.6), Dava Marcil (2.0), Erika Anderson (2.0), Ally Bosarge (2.0), Cassidy Rushby (1.1), Hannah Gaddor (1.0) and Taylor Brassard (0.4) follow offensively, while Jaiden Varmette averages 0.5 rebounds per game. Jade Trow has also seen time for the Vikings.

THIS SEASON: First meeting

The Bobcats and Vikings met for the first time in CVAC league play Dec. 11, as MacKenna LaBarge hit a go-ahead layup with nine seconds left for a 35-34 NAC win. LaBarge finished with six points in the game, while Belrose scored 11 and Brynne Gilmore six.

Gwen Eichen had 16 points to lead the Vikings, while Sage Baker added 10 points.

Bobcats complete season sweep

Game two was also a comeback for the Bobcats to complete the season sweep and move the Bobcats within a game of clinching the Division II CVAC title, as Belrose scored the final five points to give NAC a 44-41 win.

Belrose finished with 14 points, while Kira LaBarge added 12 and Anna Brown seven.

Williams led the Vikings with 18 points, with Baker adding eight.

Semifinal wins

A strong interior defense and timely shooting from Eichen advanced the Vikings with a 38-25 win over AuSable Valley Monday, as Eichen scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter, while Noel Williams had seven of her team-high 12 in the third.

The Bobcats got a big first quarter from Belrose in a 67-31 victory over Ticonderoga Monday as Belrose scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the first quarter as the Bobcats built up a 23-5 lead, while Kira LaBarge added 10.