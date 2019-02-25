Class C girls hoops finalists to be determined

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell McKenzie Sprague and the Moriah Vikings will face Saranac Lake in the second Class C girls semifinal game today at Beekmantown High School.

BEEKMANTOWN | The seeds have held in the Section VII/Class C girls basketball playoffs, as the semifinal round will be played today and tomorrow at Beekmantown High School as AuSable Valley takes on Northern Adirondack and Saranac Lake battles top seed Moriah.

NO. 3 AVCS VS. NO. 2 NAC, 6 P.M. MONDAY

The Patriots scored a 50-46 overtime win against Ticonderoga last week to make the semifinal round against the Bobcats, as Koree Stillwell scored 17 points, while Reanna Prentiss scored six points in overtime and Sophie Rennie hit a trio of key three-pointers in the win.

The Bobcats got 13 points from Alexis Belrose and 10 from Rhylee Poupore in a 50-23 win over Lake Placid, playing without senior Emily Peryea due to injury.

The Bobcats scored wins of 56-44 and 64-21 over the Patriots in the CVAC regular season.

NO. 4 SARANAC LAKE VS. NO. 1 MORIAH, 4:15 P.M. TUESDAY

It was a balanced scoring attack from the Red Storm in a 47-21 win over Seton Catholic last week, giving them the chance to face the top-seeded Vikings.

Kelsey Leerett and Mecalyn Sousa each scored eight points for the Red Storm as nine of the players scored against the Knights.

The Vikings are led by the second- and third-leading scorers in school history, as McKenzie Sprague averages 13.9 points per game and is 43 points shy of the Moriah school record.

Madison Olcott adds 12.6 points per game along with 8.76 rebounds. She also leads the team with 3.4 assists per game and 3.7 steals. Noel Williams adds 9.3 points per contest.

The Viking scored wins of 40-29 and 51-36 against the Red Storm this season.