Class D boys basketball: MVAC teams targeting defending champion Wells

The Wells varsity boys basketball team will enter the 2019-20 season as the defending Section VII/Class D champions, one of several teams looking to replace key losses to their rosters.

Meanwhile, teams like Keene and Schroon Lake are hopeful another year wiser equals a trip to the Field House and a sectional crown.

Three new teams also enter the fray in Class D, as Boquet Valley, Johnsburg-Minerva and the Newcomb Huskies all start fresh this season.

× Expand The Wells Indians, defending Class D sectional champions

Indians looking to reload

WELLS | The defending sectional champions will be looking for members of the team to step into new roles for the upcoming season, said coach Adam Clute.

"Many players will have changing roles from last year, and our season will depend on how these players do adapting to these changes," Clute said. "This year we want to compete at a high level in every game and we are playing a tough non-league schedule to prepare us for the league and sectionals."

Members of the Indians roster include Daniel Johnson, Stanley Koniszewski, Raymond Mismanga, Tyler Bolebruch, Sabastain Beach, Jake VanNostrand, Byron Stuart, Matt Richards, Mason Ward, Pearce O'Rourke, Nate Gtero, Matt Koniszewki and Pater Robinson.

× Expand Aidan Lopez

Returning players key for Beavers

KEENE VALLEY | Head coach Chad Lopez is looking to a core of returning players to help the Keene varsity boys basketball team improve from last season.

“The Keene Boys basketball team will be looking to improve in many areas on the court,” said Lopez. “Having more consistent scoring, along with better team defense is the focus of our preseason. Keene will return four starters from last season Hunter Buysse, Sam Baldwin, Sebastian Smith and Aidan Lopez, with Shervon Dick and Julian Smith also returning.”

The team will also have newcomers Alp Tas, David Carbonero and Hunter Klotzko, who Lopez will look to for positive minutes.

“A successful season will be improving in the win/loss columns, and gaining more confidence moving toward sectionals,” he said. “Our areas of strength will be our guard play and our size in the post, which should help us be more consistent on both ends of the floor.”

Members of the Beaver roster include Hunter Buysse, Shervon Dick, Alp Tas, Sam Baldwin, David Carbonero, Julian Smith, Sebastian Smith, Aidan Lopez and Hunter Klotzko.

× Expand Brayden Drew

Griffins bring new name to MVAC

Elizabethtown | Head coach Colby Pulsifer said the Boquet Valley varsity boys basketball team is ready to bring a new team to the court in the MVAC.

“We have three new players to varsity, but everyone is new to this team,” said Pulsifer, who previously served as Elizabethtown-Lewis head coach. “Getting as much game experience as we can will be key in getting the boys learning each other’s habits and learning to play together. We are focusing on getting a little better everyday so come the end of the season we can play competitively with the top teams in the league.”

Members of the Griffin roster include Brayden Drew, Blake Liberi, Bryce Gay, Matt Pribble, Brandon Tromblee, Noah Jacques, Daniel Rutz, Ethan Graham, Ryley Mousseau and Devin Meachem.

× Expand Regan Arnold

Warriors learning chemistry

WILLSBORO | With 11 new players and three returning from last year’s sectional finalist, Willsboro head coach Jim Spring said the focus in preseason has been developing chemistry among the players.

“A successful season will be playing our best basketball at the end of the year as we grow,” Spring said.

Members of the Warrior roster include Regan Arnold, Nicholas Reithel, Robby Drollette, Stephen Leibeck, Everett Cassavaugh, Jared Ball, Justin Joslyn, Brennon Ferney, Chase Souza, Trenton King, Brady Sweatt, Hunter King, Jaycob Gough and Manny Frechette.

The Indian Lake/Long Lake boys varsity basketball team will open the 2019-20 Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference season against the renewed Newcomb Huskies Thursday, Dec. 12, in Newcomb. They will make their home debut Friday, Dec. 13, against defending Section VII/Class D champion Wells.

× Expand Noah Spaulding

Panthers ready for new season with new coach

CROWN POINT | Seniors Cody Crammond, Cameron Harrington, Dylan Sours and Ross Thomas lead the way for Crown Point and first-year Head Coach Jason Hughes.

Speed and depth will be key factors for the Panthers this season.

“We have a very motivated group that has worked hard in practice,” Hughes said. “Our numbers make things very competitive in the gym every day. Our upperclassmen have come through the program having had very successful Modified and JV campaigns. I will rely upon that trust and cohesiveness they have built. We plan to play at a fast pace and should be fun to watch this season.”

Members of the Panther roster include Noah Fleury, Tommy Dorsett, Anthony Greenan, Holden Palmer, Noah Spaulding, Jon Ashe, Tristan Carey, Gavin Sours, Thomas Woods, Tyler Wranosky, Cody Crammond, Cameron Harrington, Dylan Sours and Ross Thomas.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Collin Bresnahan

Pelkey returns to lead Wildcats

SCHROON | The lone returning 1,000-point scorer in the section will look to help bring the Schroon Lake varsity boys basketball team back to the top of the Class D mountain this season.

Andrew Pelkey enters the season with 1,191 points, and will lead an experienced team in Mountain and Valley play.

“Experience is going to be a strength for us this year,” said coach Lee Silvernail. “We bring back a lot of players with multiple years of Varsity experience. This core group played multiple varsity seasons together along with AAU and Summer leagues. Our preseason focus has been trying to play as a unit defensively, this is something that takes some time to develop and we have spent a lot of focus to develop this as a strength.”

Silvernail said the team has been having fun while putting in the hard work of the preseason.

“This is a great group of kids and I am looking forward to see what they are able to accomplish this year,” he said.

Members of the Wildcat roster include Andrew Pelkey, Cian Bresnahan, Colling Bresnahan, Mike Foote, Derrick Loiselle, Bryant Mieras, Oliver Higgens, Elijah Yaroush and Isiah Pelkey.

× Expand Gabe Huchro

Eagles welcome new coach

CHAZY | The Chazy boys varsity basketball team will be under the direction of Travis Gorham this season, as they look to build with a core of underclassmen.

“Success to me will be having these young men buy in to the culture I’m trying to instill here in the program,” said Gorham. “If I can do that, I’m sure I’ll be pleased with those results whatever they may be.”

Gorham said the team is looking to be a competitive, hard working group of young men. Senior Gabe Huchro and the other upper classmen will set the tone and lead by example.

Gorham said the players have bought into a gritty defensive mindset that will hopefully result in competitive play throughout the season.

Members of the roster include Huchro, Patrick Dwyer, Devin Therrian, Kyle Barcomb, Jeremy Juneau, Traygan Coon, Malachi Hunyor, Brady Therrian, Zane Stevens and Harry West.

× Expand Kevin Neacy

Young team, new coach in Bolton

BOLTON LANDING | First year coach Cody Kober will take the held of the Bolton boys varsity basketball program this winter with a young roster which will look to improve throughout the season.

“We reached the Sectional Semifinals a year ago, but graduated a majority of our roster,” said Kober. “The team will look to seniors Kevin Neacy and Jaidyn Mignot for leadership and experience. New faces will help round out the team, who look to attack on both ends of the court. I am optimistic with his group and hopes to improve as the season progresses.”

Members of the Eagles roster include seniors Michael Baker, Nathan Cooper, Jaidyn Mignot and Kevin Neacy; juniors Marvin Dobert, Jordan Nieves and Kaden Tennent; sophomores Chris Becker, Emmett Clesceri, Andrew Johnson, Kyle Lajeunesse and Regan Robertson; and freshman Ryan Lajeunesse.

Huskies head into new year

NEWCOMB | The Huskies are back, and head coach Dave Olbert hopes the team can improve on a five win season from a year ago when they were merged with Minerva.

“We have 10 on the roster so when everyone attends practice is very productive,” said Olbert. “Much emphasis has been placed on work ethic and all the players are responding. We must spend about half of the practice on fundamentals and every day improvement is clear. Learning offensive systems of play and how to play effective zone and man to man defense has been another area of emphasis.”

Olbert said the members of the team will each have roles to fill.

“Senior Ethan Armstrong is the most experienced varsity player and definitely our team leader,” he said. “Zachary Phelps and Alex Damesevitz both have two years experience at the varsity level and will be valuable contributors. Juniors Connor Davie and Elliot Vaughn with one year under their belt have demonstrated a considerable uptick in their game from last year. Sophomores Braydon Bush, Jordan Colon and Joshua Armstrong are transitioning from the modified level to the varsity seamlessly. International players Lam Tran (10th) and Alvaro Peralverez Santate (12th) have good basic skills and should see plenty of court time.”

× Expand Anthony Galle

Johnsburg-Minerva looking to be scrappy on court

JOHNSBURG | Coach Randy LaFountain said what the Johnsburg-Minerva varsity boys basketball team lacks in size will need to be made up with hustle in the 2019-20 season.

“The team doesn’t have a lot of size, but will make up for with hustle and being scrappy,” said LaFountain. “We should have a balance scoring team, with five or six players contributing to the box score on a regular bases.”

LaFountain said the team needs to improve overall shooting, and will spend the early season games to improve on our offense and defense.

“Anthony Galle and Caleb Hughey will be team leaders on and off the court,” he said.

Members of the Johnsburg-Minerva roster include Caleb Hughey, Jon Lorensen, Devon Millington, Alex Morehouse, Anthony Galle, Ryan Morris, Camron Allen and Chris Persons.