Class D boys semifinals to decide last two spots in championship weekend

× Trevor Bigelow and the second seed Willsboro Warriors play sixth seed Bolton tonight in the Class D semifinals at 6 p.m. at AuSable Valley High School.

CLINTONVILLE | After tonight, the field will be set for the Section VII championship games this Friday and Saturday at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

The finals will be rounded out tonight when the Class D semifinals are held at AuSable Valley High School, with sixth seed Bolton playing second seed Willsboro at 6 p.m., followed by fourth seed Schroon Lake against top seed Wells at 7:30 p.m.

NO. 6 BOLTON Vs. NO. 2 WILLSBORO

The Bolton Eagles advanced to the semifinals with a 57-44 win over Crown Point in the quarterfinal round.

Kevin Neacy scored 23 points to lead the Eagles, Garrick Morrow, 16, Adam Seamans, nine, and Craig Wholey, seven.

The Willsboro Warriors scored a 78-28 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis in their quarterfinal game, as Jared Joslyn led the way with 18 points, while Regan Arnold added 16 points and six steals; Oliver Lee, 11; Trevor Bigelow, 11; Ben Jackson, eight; Stephen Leibeck, seven points and five steals; Cody Ahrent, three; Jared Ball, two points, seven rebounds and four assists; and Jon Schier, two.

In the regular season, Willsboro scored a 57-46 win over the Eagles on the Warriors home court.

NO. 4 SCHROON LAKE VS. NO. 1 WELLS

Schroon Lake Wildcats scored a 52-41 win over Chazy in the Class D quarterfinal round with Andrew Pelkey scoring 27 points and Cian Bresnahan adding 17 in the win.

Wells Indians received a bye into the semifinal round, as only seven teams entered the Class D tournament.

In the regular season, the Indians scored a 60-55 win over the Wildcats at Wells.