Class D boys: Wildcats, Warriors meet for sectional title

PLATTSBURGH | The leading scorer in Section VII history will look to take on one of the top defensive teams in the section Saturday at 3:30 p.m., as top seed Schroon Lake takes on third seed Willsboro at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

The Warriors made the finals as Jared Ball hit a pair of free throws with 4.7 seconds left for a 38-37 win over Crown Point, as Brennon Farney scored 14 points and Regan Arnold added 11.

The No. 13 Wildcats (NYSSWA Class D poll) pulled away from Keene in the second half of a 65-52 semifinal win with Andrew Pelkey scoring 21, Cian Bresnahan 19 and Isaiah Pelkey 12.

1. Schroon Lake Wildcats

Since losing to AuSable Valley, the Wildcats have won seven straight, including a win over Class B second seed Beekmantown.

Andrew Pelkey led the league and Section VII with 25.4 points per game, climbing to the top of the Section VII boy’s all time scoring list with 1,725 points, currently.

Point guard Cian Bresnahan averaged 12.3 points per game, but had a very strong second half of the season with a 16.3 average over the last 10 games. Collin Bresnahan averages 9,3 per game, while Oliver Higgens (5.9), Isaiah Pelkey (4.7), Bryant Mieras (3.2), Michael Foote (0.5) and Derrick Loiselle (0.4) follow.

× Expand Brennon Farney

3. Willsboro Warriors

Stephen Leibeck

The Warriors have rebounded from a two game skid against the Wildcats and AuSable Valley to end the season with wins over Wells and Crown Point in the playoffs.

Regan Arnold led the Warriors with 13.9 points per game on the season, while Brennon Farney added 9,2, Stephen Leibeck (6.7) leads the team in rebounds (5.2), assists (3.3) and steals (4.0), while Jared Ball added 6.1 points and 5.1 boards.

Hunter King averages 4.0 per game, followed by Everett Cassavaugh (2.4), Justin Joslyn (2.4), Nick Reithel (2.2), Brady Sweatt (1.9), Chase Souza (1,3), Jaycob Gough (1.3), Trenton King (0.8) and Manny Frechette (0.3).

Wildcats take opener

Schroon Lake jumped out to a 31-22 halftime lead in defeating Willsboro, 48-38, in the first meeting between the two teams in MVAC play. Andrew Pelkey scored 17 points, while Cian Bresnahan had 16 in the win.

Arnold led the Warriors with 14 points, with Farney adding nine.

Sweep on senior night

The Wildcats outscored Willsboro 35-16 in the second half of their senior night game in scoring a 62-34 win over the Warriors to complete the season sweep and win the MVAC overall title.

Andrew Pelkey scored 28 points in the win, while Cian Bresnahan added 20 and Collin Bresnahan eight.

Stephen Leibeck scored 27 for the Warriors.