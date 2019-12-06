Class D girls basketball: The title is up for grabs

With the defending Section VII/Class D champion Westport now merged as part of Boquet Valley, there will be a new sectional champion in the first week of March, with several teams ready to prove their worthiness, including the Griffins.

Also new for the 2019-20 season will be the return of the Newcomb Huskies as their own entity, while Minerva merges with Johnsburg for the first season in basketball.

× Expand Kate Van Auken

Eagles want back in championship picture

BOLTON LANDING | Having won a divisional title for three years in a row, head coach Luke Schweickert and the Bolton varsity girls basketball team is looking for more.

“As a team we are looking to achieve consistency and further advance in sectionals,” he said. “Our Biggest challenge will be replacing three lost starters from last season. If our girl’s come together anything is possible.”

The Eagles will be led by junior duo Kate Van Auken and Maria Baker, who are both looking to break through the 1,000-point scoring plane in their junior seasons.

“We have been very fortunate to maintain good health over the last three years,” Schweickert said. “We have a very dedicated group of coaches and players. Many of our players commit themselves in the off season playing for local AAU Teams including the La Chute Shooters and Team Fredette.”

Members of the Eagle roster include Haven Barney, Jane Trowbirdge, Jane Pfau, Skyler Scott, Sarah McGarr, Claire Schrader, Maria Baker, Kate Van Auken, Shaye Jennings, Kirsten Gollhofer and Alysha McGarr.

Defense a key for Orange

INDIAN LAKE | Head coach Eric McCauliffe believes a defensive mindset will be key for the Indian Lake/Long Lake girls basketball team this season.

“The team has a good blend of youth and experience with four seniors and four newcomers,” he said. “We should be strong defensively, especially if the younger players continue their early season growth. We will need a balanced attack on offense as we do not have any one person who will be the primary scoring option. Our focus early has been playing together as a team on both ends of the floor.”

McCauliffe said. Alex Campbell and Emily DeShaw will be the returning players that can lead us on offense and defense.

“Both of them will be asked to play multiple positions and lead by example,” he said. “Our girls should be competitive in every game they play this year, we have shown a lot of growth over the past two seasons and if that continues we will start winning more games.”\

Members of the Orange roster include Shelby Benton, Alex Campbell, Kristina Oliver, Callie Roberts, Kylie Cannan, Emily DeShaw, Jazmine Harris, Marilla Liddle, Anna Penrose and Kaitlyn Cannan.

× Expand Alyssa Summo

Energy, defense keys for Keene

KEENE VALLEY | Head coach Joshua Whitney will return a solid core of players to the Keene girls varsity basketball roster this season, in hopes of moving up the MVAC leaderboard.

“This season is a balanced and energetic team with three returning seniors,” said Whitney. “We take pride in our team defense and play with pace and space. The girls are fast and love to push the speed of our offense. We look forward to the upcoming season and hope to make a mark in the postseason.”

Members of the Keene roster include Haylie Buysse, Emily Whitney, Megan Shambo, Caitlin Quinn, Alyssa Summo, Megan Quinn, Zoe LaValley, Lacey Lawrence, Trinity Ashe and Francesca Val Bagli.

× Expand Ella King

Griffins hope to create new, winning tradition

Elizabethtown | The Boquet Valley varsity girls basketball team is ready for their premier.

A combination of the Elizabethtown-Lewis and Section VII/Class D defending champion Westport programs, BVCS will bring a wealth of talent to the floor that will look to improve throughout the season, according to Griffin head coach Hokey McKinley, who guided Westport to six of their 20 sectional titles.

“Our goal both individually and collectively is to get better, to be better at the end of the year than we are today. We intend to play with honor: honor our opponents with maximum effort, and honor our families, school and communities with exemplary behavior,” said McKinley. “Success will be defined if we can achieve our goal and carry out our intentions.”

Members of the Griffin roster include Bree Hunsdon, Maggie Ploufe, Analise Burdo, Skylar Bisselle, Ella King, LeAnna Costin, Abby Monty, Liz Poe, Sadie Thompson, Thea Shaw and Abbey Schwoebel.

× Expand Kaili Boudeau

Warriors bring youth to the court

WILLSBORO | Head coach Nick Arnold said the Willsboro varsity girls basketball team will be young entering the new season.

“We are an extremely young team, with only four players with varsity experience, but I’m pleased so far with the effort and improvements from the girls so far in the preseason,” Arnold said. “Being such a young team, we’re just looking for continued improvement so we can be playing our best basketball at the end of the year. Our overall team speed is pretty strong, and that is going to allow us to get up, pressure the ball, and hopefully that translates to easy points on the other end. We have a lot of work to do, but we’re going to focus on a defense first mentality that I think will keep us competitive throughout the season.”

Members of the Warrior roster include Abby Bruno, Mallory Arnold, Kyla Crowningshield, Isabella Harrison, Sierra Bronson, Timberlyn Pulsifer, Jenna Ford, Kaili Bourdeau, Kelsey Reynolds, Maggie Frechette and Samantha Harrison.

× Expand Madison Munson

Panthers to gain experience throughout season

CROWN POINT | New head coach Shelley Young said the Crown Point varsity girls basketball team will be learning on the court this year with a young roster of players.

“This year we will have to replace leading scorers Shawna McIntosh and

Hannah Palmer,” said Young. “Also lost to graduation was Ani Hameline. We are a young team without a lot of varsity experience. I am looking for several players to step up and contribute early in the season. The team is working hard to improve their skills and we hope to be competitive in our league.”

Members of the Panther roster include Gabrielle Mazzotte, Miranda Tompkins, Abagale LaMotte, Madison Munson, Alexis Gibbs, Lauren Kimball, Brooke Plunkett, Eleanor Harmon, Emily DeFelice and Sarah McIntosh.

× Expand Malena Gereau

Wildcats seek deeper sectional run

SCHROON | Head coach Katie Jenks, in her first full year at the helm, hopes the Schroon Lake varsity girls basketball team builds off the potential it showed last season.

“Our team this season is a motivated mix of veteran and young players,” Jenks said. “The season’s goal is to pick up where we left off last season, which was on a high note in the sectional semifinals. We saw a glimpse of the potential for this season at that time, and hope to continue to build from there with a focus on togetherness.”

Members of the Wildcat roster include Victoria Buell, Justice Kowal, Ava Storman, Malena Gereau, Dakota Cutting, Saige Shaughnessy Anna Maisonville and Kayli Hayden.

× Expand Olivia Rotella

Eagles hope communication will be key

CHAZY | Head coach Michaela Barkla hopes the communication skills she has seen in practice from the Chazy girls varsity basketball team will be a big part of the team’s success this season.

“So far in the preseason we have been working on taking good, quick shots, boxing out and being stronger on defense, and having good movement on offense,” she said. “Our strengths thus far have been communicating with each other and making good passes, especially in the paint.”

Mackenzie Chapman, Emily Dufour-Woznicki, Maura Garrant, Macy Hosler, Abby Huchro and Olivia Rotella return to lead a squad with several newcomers, including Hadley Lucas, Kira Blais, Emma Smith, Maggie Blair, Ari Foshag, Heaven Giddings, Madison Breyette and Alyssa Young-Murphy.

“They have added extra energy to the team,” Barkla said. “Everyone has continued to work hard on our plays to ensure we execute them correctly. We are hopeful for a good season and are looking to improve the record from last year.”

Huskies build with freshmen, sophomores

NEWCOMB| The huskies are being welcomed back to the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference this season with a very young core of players for the 2019-20 season.

“Our team is young, consisting of entirely freshman and sophomores with no returning players,” said head coach Alex Ruzbacki. “Fundamentals of the game have been a focus of early practices. The one word I would use to describe our team would be tenacity. These girls are young but have tremendous drive and are great hustlers.”

Ruzbacki said the team will build off defense.

“Defense will be a strength with guards Jana Gilbert I Robert and Lilly Vaughn making things difficult for opposing ball handlers and Reece Hlavaty will be one of the tallest girls in the league,” he said. “A strong and consistent defense will be a main goal for the season as well as continued growth as a team.”

The Huskies roster includes Lilly Vaughn, Anigail Fifield, Emily Fifield, Reece Hlavaty, Laia Golocha Badenas, Alba Sevillano Lorido, Jana Gilbert Robert and Eadie Brannon.

× Expand Kate Wimberly

J-M begins new season

MINERVA | The Johnsburg-Minerva girls varsity basketball team opened the new season as a merged team Nov. 26, falling to Section II’s Fort Ann, 51-31.

Kate Wimberly led the Jaguar-Shamrocks with 13 points, while Cassie Dunbar added seven, Sydney Selleck four, Molly Deshetsky three, Aileen Stevens two and Chelsea Wright two.

Other members of the roster include Jennie Allen and Julia Morris.

Indians prepped for season

WELLS | The Wells varsity girls basketball team will be looking for new players to fill key roles according to head coach Don Beach.

"We lost five girls off of last year's 11-9 team, including 1,000-point scorer Sierra Mauro," said Beach. "This year we are looking to play strong defense and have balanced scoring.

Members of the Indian roster include Madeline Braunius, Alexis Brooks, Maygan Robinson, Keara O'Rourke, Jocelyn Scribner, Isabela Simola and Brianne Purchase.