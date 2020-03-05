Class D girls: Eagles return to finals to face Wildcats

× Expand Schroon Lake's Malena Gereau and Bolton's Maria Baker are two of the top scorers in Section VII this season.

PLATTSBURGH | The top seed Schroon Lake Wildcats (19-2) and second seed Bolton Eagles (18-2) will meet at the Plattsburgh State Field House Friday, 4:30 p.m. to see who will win the Section VII/Class D girls basketball championship.

While Schroon Lake is the top seed and has a win over Bolton this season, the state rankings have the teams flipped, with the Wildcats ranked 15th and Eagles 12th.

The game also features three juniors who may be among the best scorers in Section VII history — boys or girls — as Malena Gereau of the Wildcats currently ranks 42nd on the Section VII scoring list (1,151), Eagle Maria Baker 43rd by one point over Gereau (1,134) and fellow Bolton junior Kate Van Auken 27th (1,240).

Kayli Hayden

1. Schroon Lake Wildcats

Dakotah Cutting

The Wildcats suffered a tough loss against Saranac Lake in early January, but have since rolled off 13 straight wins, including their 51-40 win over Keene in the sectional semifinals where Gereau and Kayli Hayden each scored 18 points, with Dakotah Cutting adding 10.

Gereau is second in sectional scoring with 20.0 points per games, while Hayden averages 9.6 and Cutting 7.9.

Brittany Mieras averages 4.0 a game, followed by Justice Kowal (3.9), Saige Shaughnessy (3.2), Anna Maisonville (3.0), Ava Storman (2.4), Allison Baker (2.2) and Victoria Buell (0.4).

Jane Pfau

2. Bolton Eagles

Alysha McGarr, Kate Van Auken (with ball)

The Eagles, who have won their last five after a loss to Loudonville Christian, including a 53-42 win over Boquet Valley where Van Auken scored 27, Baker 23 and Alysha McGarr three.

Bolton relies upon their core of juniors in Baker and Van Auken, as Baker is the leading scorer in Section VII with 20.2 points per game while Van Auken is in the top five with 15.4.

Jane Pfau can find a hot streak at any time, having scored 18 points twice this season and averaging 6.7 per game. Pfau was ill for the sectional semifinal against Boquet Valley.

The post playing sister act of Alysha (2.9) and Sarah McGarr (1.9) round out the starting lineup, while Skyler Scott (0.5) comes off the bench in the role of defensive specialist.

Haven Varney (1.0), Jane Trowbridge (1.0), Shaye Jennings (0.2), Kirsten Gollhofer (0.1) and Claire Schrader round out the roster.

Wildcats win regular season matchup

In their Jan. 10 MVAC regular season game, the Wildcats outscored the Eagles 31-25 in the second half for a 52-43 win as Gereau scored 19 points in the win.

Cutting added 11 and Hayden seven for the victors, while Baker had 19 and Van Auken eight for the Eagles.